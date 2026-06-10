Pork Jerky Market Forecast to Witness Steady Growth, Crossing US$ 1.4 Billion by 2031 at 7.1% CAGR

Pork Jerky Market Report

Pork Jerky Market (2021 - 2031) Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Consumption, by Type, by Nature, by Distribution Channel.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pork jerky market generated $745.9 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.4 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031.Rise in popularity of savory snacks among household consumers, increase in preferences for nutritional meat-based snacks among consumers, and the ease and convenience associated with ready-to-cook pork jerky products and its longer shelf-life drive the growth of the global pork jerky market. Region-wise, the market in North America is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A15674 A rapid growth in the demand for organic pork meat among consumers coupled with the growing demand for meat protein-based healthier snacks among the consumers is expected to boost the growth of the organic pork jerky market in North America and Europe.The global pork jerky market demand is expected to witness a surge owing to the rise in consumption of savory snacks in the households. The higher protein content in pork meat and the easy to cook feature of pork jerky makes it a preferable snacking option among the household consumers. Further, the rise in household income, increase in at-home consumption of food, growth in the penetration of online grocery and food delivery platforms, and surge in penetration of HoReCa (hotels, restaurants, and cafes) in the developing nations are the prominent factors expected to drive the global pork jerky market growth during the forecast period.The penetration of hotels, cafes, restaurants, supermarkets, and hypermarkets, which serves as the prominent distribution channels for pork jerky market, is experiencing rapid growth with rise in urbanization and surge in urban population. According to the United Nations, 60% of the global population is expected to live in urban areas by 2030, increasing from 55% in 2018. Therefore, rise in awareness regarding pork jerky and surge in urban population are the major factors expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the manufacturers of pork jerky in the developing economies. Moreover, the proliferation of cold storage technologies has significantly boosted the growth of the pork meat industry. The efficient cold storage facilities allow the movement of pork meat across the national borders, thereby supplying the sufficient volume of raw materials to the pork jerky manufacturers.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/a507a7fe970a9fa37d390cd0dec2d95e The use of blockchain technology in the animal meat industry is in its early stages. The use of blockchain technology ensures transparency, traceability, efficiency, and sustainability in the animal meat industry. The awareness regarding meat quality and traceability is growing in the meat industry and the use of blockchain technology can provide assurance related to meat quality and enhance traceability. JBS S.A. announced the ‘Together for the Amazon’ program in 2020, under which JBS would progressively use blockchain technology to achieve sustainability and conserve the rainforests of Amazon. Moreover, blockchain technology will assure the prevention of animal laundering and leakage in the value chain, improving the effectiveness and efficiency in the supply chain of the animal meat industry. This will help to reduce the production cost of pork jerky and foster the revenue growth of the market players.According to the pork jerky market analysis, the global pork jerky market is segmented on the basis of consumption, type, nature, and distribution channel. By consumption, the market is divided into food at home (FAH) and food away from home (FAFH). Both the FAH and FAFH segments are further segmented based on flavor into maple, sriracha applewood, pepper, and others. The others segment includes flavors like sweet, spicy, Jalapeno, and others.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A15674 Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global pork jerky market share, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.Leading players of the global pork jerky industry analyzed in the research include GoBacon Jerky, LLC., Conagra Brands, Inc., The Meat Makers, Divine Bovine Jerky, Wicked Cutz, Big Fork Brands, Meat Maniac, Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, Three Squirrels, Beyond Meat, Fragrant Jerky, Link Snacks, Inc., Tiki Hawaiian Gourmet Jerky, Organic Jerky Co., and Oberto Specialty Meats.Trending Reports:Canned Lamb Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/canned-lamb-market-A74681 Liquid Cheese Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/liquid-cheese-market-A74417 Frozen Potato Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/frozen-potato-market

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