Indianness Podcast: Host Sanjay Puri Explores Baroness Sandip Verma’s Journey from Amritsar to the UK House of Lords

Indianness Podcast Baronness Sandip Verma, Member of the House of Lords, UK with Sanjay Puri, Founder & Chairman of Indianness

On the Indianness Podcast, host Sanjay Nasta interviews Baroness Sandip Verma on resilience, business, politics, women’s rights, and identity.

My Indianness is from the sole belief that I am on this planet to be of service to others but do it without fear or favor.” — Baroness Sandip Verma

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the latest episode of the Indianness Podcast , host Sanjay Puri sat down with Baroness Sandip Verma , one of the most influential British politicians of Indian origin, to discuss her extraordinary journey from humble beginnings to becoming the first South Asian woman to sit on the front bench of the UK Parliament. The conversation on the Indianness platform offered listeners an inspiring account of resilience, entrepreneurship, public service, and cultural identity. Born in Amritsar and raised in the United Kingdom from infancy, Baroness Verma reflected on how her Indian roots and British upbringing shaped a life dedicated to breaking barriers and creating opportunities for others.During the interview, Baroness Sandip Verma spoke candidly about growing up in Leicester during a period when racial discrimination was widespread in Britain. She recalled being one of only a handful of children of color in her school and facing both racism and sexism from an early age. Despite these challenges, Verma credited her parents and grandparents for instilling resilience and determination. She described how immigrant families worked tirelessly to build businesses and contribute to British society while overcoming prejudice and economic hardship. According to Verma, witnessing these sacrifices taught her that success comes from perseverance, community involvement, and a refusal to allow discrimination to define one’s future.A significant portion of the discussion focused on Baroness Sandip Verma’s entrepreneurial journey. Married at the age of 17, she entered the fashion business at 19 and quickly established herself in the highly competitive garment manufacturing industry. Speaking with host Sanjay Puri on the Indianness Podcast, Verma explained that her confidence came from growing up in a family deeply involved in fashion and textiles. She emphasized the importance of understanding customers, embracing failure as a learning opportunity, and surrounding oneself with people who possess complementary skills. Her message to young entrepreneurs was clear: passion alone is not enough; success requires adaptability, collaboration, and the courage to keep moving forward after setbacks.The conversation also explored Verma’s transition from business to politics. Long active in community causes and anti-racism campaigns, she became increasingly involved in public affairs before entering national politics. Baroness Sandip Verma recounted how a political meeting in the late 1990s sparked her desire to help shape policy and improve representation. Although she suffered a painful electoral defeat after years of campaigning, she refused to abandon her principles. Instead, her dedication and leadership were recognized when she was appointed to the House of Lords in 2006. On the Indianness Podcast, Verma described the experience as both an honor and an opportunity to open doors for future generations of women and ethnic minorities in British politics.Beyond politics, Baroness Sandip Verma discussed her longstanding commitment to strengthening UK–India relations and advocating for women’s rights. She highlighted her efforts to build business connections between Britain and India, dating back to trade delegations she led in the early 2000s. Verma also spoke passionately about issues affecting women, particularly domestic abuse and social exclusion. Drawing on her experience working with support organizations and later serving as Chair of UN Women UK, she stressed the importance of English-language skills, financial literacy, and access to support services for immigrant women. She warned that abuse remains a serious issue globally and called for greater collective responsibility in protecting vulnerable individuals.The interview concluded with reflections on the future and the values that continue to guide Baroness Sandip Verma’s work. Speaking to Sanjay Puri and the Indianness audience, she expressed a strong interest in promoting digital inclusion, financial education, and responsible adoption of artificial intelligence. While acknowledging the transformative potential of technology, Verma argued that innovation must be balanced with emotional intelligence and human connection. Asked to identify the single most influential person in her life, she surprised listeners by answering, “Me,” emphasizing the importance of self-belief. The episode closed with Puri praising Verma’s remarkable journey, from Amritsar to Westminster, as a powerful example of determination, service, and leadership that continues to inspire communities across the world.

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