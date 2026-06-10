MG Bros Construction Inc. sets the standard for luxury home remodeling and custom craftsmanship

MG Bros Construction, Inc. specializes in luxury home remodeling, custom home building, and fine craftsmanship throughout Chicago and surrounding communities.

Decades of experience, exceptional craftsmanship, and long-term client relationships define the MG Bros Construction approach.

We believe every home should reflect the people who live in it. Our job is to bring each client's vision to life with craftsmanship, care, and uncompromising quality.” — Greg Kawula, Founder & CEO, MG Bros Construction, Inc.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MG Bros Construction Inc. Delivers High-Quality Home Remodeling Built on Craftsmanship and Attention to Detail MG Bros Construction, Inc. continues to strengthen its reputation as a trusted name in luxury home remodeling and custom construction, delivering projects defined by craftsmanship, attention to detail, and a commitment to exceptional client service. With approximately 92 percent of new projects generated through referrals and repeat clients, the company’s continued growth reflects the trust homeowners place in its work.Backed by decades of industry experience, MG Bros Construction Inc. specializes in custom home building, additions, whole-home renovations, kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, basement finishing, and fine carpentry. The company approaches each project with the belief that understanding a client's lifestyle and vision is just as important as delivering outstanding construction.Founded by Greg Kawula, MG Bros Construction Inc. was built upon years of hands-on experience and a deep understanding of every stage of the building process. Greg’s journey began at the age of 16, working alongside his father in the family construction business. Over the years, he expanded his expertise through manufacturing, materials, field operations, design collaboration, project management, and sales, developing a comprehensive perspective that continues to shape the company's philosophy today."We take the time to understand each client's vision and bring it to life with precision and care," said Greg Kawula, Founder and CEO of MG Bros Construction, Inc. "For us, quality and service are not goals—they are the standard. Every home we work on represents a family's dream, and we believe our responsibility is to deliver something that will stand the test of time."The company has earned a reputation for creating spaces that combine timeless design with functionality. From sophisticated kitchen transformations and custom bathrooms to additions and complete home renovations, MG Bros Construction focuses on delivering projects that enhance both the beauty and everyday livability of a home.At the heart of the company is a commitment to building long-term relationships. Many clients return to MG Bros Construction for additional projects over the years, trusting the team to guide them through multiple phases of renovation as their homes and lifestyles evolve. This emphasis on trust, communication, and transparency has become a defining characteristic of the company.As demand for personalized and detail-driven remodeling continues to grow, MG Bros Construction Inc. remains dedicated to providing homeowners with an experience defined by professionalism, craftsmanship, and confidence throughout every stage of construction. By combining technical expertise with a highly personalized approach, the company strives to exceed expectations and create homes that reflect the unique needs of each family.Serving Chicago and surrounding communities, MG Bros Construction continues to focus on delivering projects that embody quality, integrity, and timeless craftsmanship.To learn more about MG Bros Construction, Inc. and view current projects, visit www.mgbros.us About MG Bros Construction, Inc.MG Bros Construction, Inc. is a Chicago-based home remodeling and construction company specializing in custom home building, renovations, additions, kitchens, bathrooms, basements, and fine carpentry. Built on decades of experience and a reputation driven by referrals, the company is committed to delivering exceptional craftsmanship, quality, and personalized service for homeowners seeking lasting value and timeless design.

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