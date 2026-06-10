SUN Bucks and SUN Meals Programs Return in the Summer of 2026 to Aid Food Access for Maine Children

The Maine Department of Education (DOE), in partnership with the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), is pleased to announce the return of the SUN Bucks and SUN Meals programs in the summer of 2026. These programs, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), help to ensure that Maine children continue to have access to healthy, nutritious food during the summer months when school meals and snacks are not available.

SUN Meals

SUN Meals provides free meals to youth 18 years of age and younger in communities where more than half of the children meet income guidelines. Sites are typically designated at neighborhood locations, including schools, parks, nonprofit residential summer camps, government agencies, and tax-exempt organizations (including faith-based organizations). Many schools across Maine offer SUN Meals and can provide details regarding how to access meals. Additionally, in mid to late June, the USDA Summer Meals Site Finder will have locations of Maine SUN Meals sites.

SUN Meals-To-Go provides pick-up and delivery options in eligible rural areas where transportation may make access to congregate meal sites more difficult. This information is also included on the USDA site finder.

With questions about SUN Meals, please contact adriane.ackroyd@maine.gov or 207-620-6017 or visit the USDA Summer Nutrition Programs webpage.

SUN Bucks

SUN Bucks, managed by the Maine DHHS Office of Family Independence (OFI), is designed to supplement families’ grocery budgets over the summer when school is out of session by providing a one-time $120 food benefit per school-aged child. That benefit may be used at authorized retailers, such as grocery stores and farmers’ markets, to purchase healthy foods, including fruits, vegetables, meats, whole grains, dairy, and other protein sources. SUN Bucks occurs in addition to SUN Meals, and children may participate in both programs.

Most children eligible for SUN Bucks will be automatically enrolled based on participation in other public benefit programs. Families will automatically receive SUN Bucks if they have a child(s) who attends a school that serves National School Lunch Program meals and who participates in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR), or MaineCare with a household income at or below 185% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL), or who is identified by OFI or the Maine DHHS Office of Child and Family Services (OCFS) as foster, homeless, or migrant.

Most eligible households have already received a SUN Bucks eligibility notice from OFI and will receive benefits in the following ways:

For SNAP-eligible households, benefits will be loaded onto the household’s existing P-EBT card (also called the Pine Tree EBT card).

For former P-EBT or SUN Bucks households not currently receiving SNAP, benefits will be added to the previously issued P-EBT card.

For newly eligible households not currently receiving SNAP, a new P-EBT card with preloaded benefits will be mailed to the household.

Please note that families who no longer have their P-EBT card may request a replacement card through pinetreecard.com or by calling 800-477-7428.

Families who have not been notified of automatic enrollment by mid-June, but who believe their children may qualify based on the above criteria, may apply for SUN Bucks through My Maine Connection or by mail. Applications must be received by August 15, 2026, and benefits must be used within approximately four months of when they were issued.

With questions, please visit the Maine DHHS SUN Bucks webpage.

Guidance for Special Provision Schools

Community Eligibility Provision: Students who are not part of a household that already participates in SNAP, FDPIR, TANF, MaineCare at 185% FPL, and who are not identified as foster, homeless, or migrant by OFI or OCFS, but who do meet the requirements for free or reduced-price meal benefit, must apply for SUN Bucks.

Students who are not part of a household that already participates in SNAP, FDPIR, TANF, MaineCare at 185% FPL, and who are not identified as foster, homeless, or migrant by OFI or OCFS, but who do meet the requirements for free or reduced-price meal benefit, must apply for SUN Bucks. Provision 2: Students who are not part of a household that already participates in SNAP, FDPIR, TANF, MaineCare at 185% FPL, and who are not identified as foster, homeless, or migrant by OFI or OCFS, but who do meet the requirements for free or reduced-price meal benefit, must apply for SUN Bucks (in most cases).

How to Help Spread the Word

Schools are encouraged to share information with families about the SUN Bucks and SUN Meals programs. Suggestions include:

Promoting the locations and operating times of SUN Meals and SUN Meals-To-Go sites.

Encouraging families with children who will automatically be enrolled in SUN Bucks to ensure their mailing address is up to date by calling OFI at 855-797-4357.

Telling families to keep an eye out for a letter notifying them of automatic SUN Bucks enrollment, a new card in the mail, or a balance increase on their existing P-EBT card in early June.

Encouraging families who have not received notice of automatic enrollment by mid-June, but who may have eligible children, to apply for SUN Bucks.

Additionally, schools may consider using the flyer linked below to help spread the word about SUN Bucks and direct families to the Maine DHHS SUN Bucks webpage for more information about the program and how to apply. Families may also call OFI at 855-797-4357 and select option 5 to speak with an eligibility specialist about SUN Bucks.

Thank you for helping to raise awareness about these important programs and ensuring that Maine children get the nutrition they need to thrive this summer.

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible State or local Agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.

To file a program discrimination complaint, a Complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, which can be obtained online at: https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/USDA-OASCR%20P-Complaint-Form-0508-0002-508-11-28-17Fax2Mail.pdf, from any USDA office, by calling (866) 632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by:

(1) mail:

U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; or

(2) fax:

(833) 256-1665 or (202) 690-7442; or

(3) email:

program.intake@usda.gov

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

The Maine Human Rights Act prohibits discrimination because of race, color, sex, sexual orientation, age, physical or mental disability, genetic information, religion, ancestry, or national origin.

Complaints of discrimination must be filed at the office of the Maine Human Rights Commission, 51 State House Station, Augusta, Maine 04333-0051. If you wish to file a discrimination complaint electronically, visit the Human Rights Commission website at https://www.maine.gov/mhrc/file/instructions and complete an intake questionnaire. Maine is an equal opportunity provider and employer.