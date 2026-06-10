PGA Lawn Care Expands Residential Landscaping and Outdoor Living Services in Charlotte, NC

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PGA Lawn Care continues to provide residential landscaping services for homeowners throughout Charlotte, NC and surrounding communities, offering customized solutions designed to enhance curb appeal, improve property functionality, and support long-term outdoor property maintenance.With years of industry experience, PGA Lawn Care delivers a wide range of landscaping and outdoor improvement services, including lawn care, landscape design, hardscaping, landscape lighting, irrigation and drainage solutions, mulching, fertilization, weed control, mosquito control, seasonal cleanups, pruning, and comprehensive yard enhancement projects.The company serves homeowners throughout Charlotte, Ballantyne, Matthews, Pineville, Weddington, Indian Trail, Huntersville, and surrounding areas, helping create attractive and functional outdoor spaces tailored to each property’s unique needs.Demand continues to grow for outdoor living enhancements such as patios, fire pits, retaining walls, decorative stone features, landscape borders, and custom landscape lighting. PGA Lawn Care works with homeowners to design and install outdoor environments that improve usability, increase property value, and create inviting spaces for family and guests to enjoy year-round.Landscape projects are developed with consideration for local climate conditions, soil characteristics, drainage requirements, and ongoing maintenance needs. Services may include property evaluations, landscape design consultations, material selection, installation planning, and final project walkthroughs to help ensure quality results.In addition to landscaping and hardscaping services , PGA Lawn Care provides drainage solutions designed to address standing water and erosion concerns, along with landscape lighting systems that enhance visibility, improve safety, and highlight key landscape features after dark. These services help homeowners maximize both the beauty and functionality of their outdoor living spaces.“Our goal is to help Charlotte homeowners create outdoor spaces they can enjoy throughout the year,” said a representative of PGA Lawn Care. “From landscape design and drainage solutions to outdoor lighting and hardscape installations, we focus on delivering customized solutions that enhance both the appearance and usability of every property.”Homeowners interested in learning more about landscaping services, hardscaping, landscape lighting, drainage solutions, and outdoor living enhancements in Charlotte can visit pgalawncare.com for additional information.About PGA Lawn CarePGA Lawn Care is a Charlotte-based landscaping company specializing in lawn care, landscape design, hardscaping, drainage solutions, landscape lighting, fertilization, mosquito control, and outdoor living enhancements. The company serves residential properties throughout the greater Charlotte area with customized solutions designed to improve curb appeal, property value, and outdoor enjoyment.Contact InformationPGA Lawn Care1810 Orr Industrial CtCharlotte, NC 28213Phone: (704) 650-0078Email: admin@pgalawncare.comWebsite: https://pgalawncare.com

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