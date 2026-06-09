Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,080 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,965 in the last 365 days.

Months-long I-90 eastbound off ramp closure in Mullan begins tomorrow

As part of the Idaho Transportation Department’s annual bridge maintenance efforts, crews will close the eastbound off-ramp from Interstate 90 at Exit 68 to Mullan beginning tomorrow. This closure is expected to remain in place through August while crews perform maintenance on the I-90 bridges near the Mullan interchange.

Drivers traveling eastbound on I-90 will instead be directed to use Exit 67 at Mill Road. Detour signs will be posted to guide motorists through the detour route.

Later this summer, drivers can expect additional traffic changes as bridge work continues. Both directions of traffic will temporarily share one side of I-90 while crews work on bridges on the opposite side. Traffic will then be moved to the other side of the interstate so work can be completed on the remaining bridges.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down and drive safely through the work zone and use Idaho 511 for updates about traffic impacts.

More information about ITD’s annual bridge maintenance program in North Idaho is available online.  

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Months-long I-90 eastbound off ramp closure in Mullan begins tomorrow

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.