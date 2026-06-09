Months-long I-90 eastbound off ramp closure in Mullan begins tomorrow

As part of the Idaho Transportation Department’s annual bridge maintenance efforts, crews will close the eastbound off-ramp from Interstate 90 at Exit 68 to Mullan beginning tomorrow. This closure is expected to remain in place through August while crews perform maintenance on the I-90 bridges near the Mullan interchange.

Drivers traveling eastbound on I-90 will instead be directed to use Exit 67 at Mill Road. Detour signs will be posted to guide motorists through the detour route.

Later this summer, drivers can expect additional traffic changes as bridge work continues. Both directions of traffic will temporarily share one side of I-90 while crews work on bridges on the opposite side. Traffic will then be moved to the other side of the interstate so work can be completed on the remaining bridges.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down and drive safely through the work zone and use Idaho 511 for updates about traffic impacts.

More information about ITD’s annual bridge maintenance program in North Idaho is available online.