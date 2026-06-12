Anastasiia Sosyniuk Shares AI Visibility Playbook for HealthTech Innovators at Vitalis 2026

Anastasiia Sosyniuk speaking at Vitalis Go Global co-founders: Natali Trubnikova & Anastasiia Sosyniuk go global logo

Session Explores How HealthTech Organizations Can Build Authority and Earn Citations in AI-Generated Search Results

Visibility is changing fast. It’s no longer just about search rankings, but how AI evaluates trust, expertise, and authority. Those who adapt early will lead” — Anastasiia Sosyniuk

GOTHENBURG, GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- May 2026 Anastasiia Sosyniuk , co-founder of Go Global and an international digital strategy consultant, took the stage at Vitalis 2026, Scandinavia’s premier event for digital health and healthcare innovation. During her session, “AI Visibility for HealthTech: How HealthTech Startups Can Stand Out in AI Search,” she explored how HealthTech companies can adapt their marketing and communications strategies for a future increasingly shaped by AI-powered discovery.As AI assistants such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and other large language models become a primary source of information for healthcare professionals, investors, and decision-makers, organizations must rethink how they approach online visibility. Sosyniuk introduced attendees to Generative Engine Optimization (GEO)—an emerging discipline focused on helping organizations become authoritative sources that AI systems recognize, trust, and cite.Drawing on industry research and real-world examples, the session provided attendees with actionable strategies to improve their presence across AI-driven platforms, including:* Identifying the HealthTech publications, journalists, and industry sources most frequently referenced by AI models* Implementing technical SEO and structured data practices that support Answer Engine Optimization (AEO)* Leveraging earned media and third-party validation to strengthen credibility signals* Understanding the critical early period after content publication and its impact on AI visibility* Developing an effective mix of owned and earned media to build long-term digital authorityThe presentation attracted founders, healthcare innovators, marketing leaders, and communications professionals looking to better understand how AI is transforming content discovery and brand visibility across the healthcare sector.Vitalis 2026 brought together healthcare providers, policymakers, researchers, technology companies, and entrepreneurs from across Europe to discuss the future of digital healthcare and innovation.Through her work at Go Global, Sosyniuk helps technology companies navigate international growth, develop market-entry strategies, and build visibility in both traditional and AI-powered discovery channels.About Anastasiia SosyniukAnastasiia Sosyniuk is a digital strategist, international marketing consultant, and co-founder of Go Global. With more than 15 years of experience in digital marketing, business development, and global expansion, she advises technology companies on growth strategy, market positioning, demand generation, and AI-era marketing. Her work focuses on helping organizations expand beyond their home markets and build sustainable visibility in an evolving digital landscape.About Go GlobalGo Global is an international growth consultancy that helps technology companies expand beyond their home markets and accelerate growth in competitive global industries. The company specializes in go-to-market strategy, international market expansion, demand generation, digital marketing, and AI visibility.Working with startups, scale-ups, and established technology businesses across sectors including HealthTech, SaaS, Cloud, and AI, Go Global combines strategic consulting with hands-on execution to help organizations build market presence, generate demand, and reach decision-makers worldwide.As AI increasingly transforms how buyers discover and evaluate solutions, Go Global helps companies adapt through Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), content strategy, and digital authority building. By aligning marketing strategies with the evolving AI-driven search landscape, the consultancy enables clients to become trusted sources that are discoverable, cited, and recommended by AI systems.For more information, visit https://www.goglobal.today About VitalisVitalis is Scandinavia’s leading meeting place for digital health, eHealth, and healthcare innovation. Held annually in Gothenburg, Sweden, the conference brings together healthcare providers, policymakers, researchers, technology companies, startups, and industry leaders to explore the future of healthcare through digital transformation.For more information, visit https://vitalis.nu

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