Former U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow Endorses Korey Hall for Michigan State Senate District 3

Former Senator Debbie Stabenow endorsement statement

Korey understands that public service is about delivering real results for working families and building stronger communities,” — Debbie Stabenow

DETROIT , MI, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow, one of Michigan's most respected and accomplished public servants, today announced her endorsement of Korey Hall for Michigan State Senate in the 3rd District, citing his proven commitment to working families, economic opportunity, and community leadership.The endorsement comes as the race for the open State Senate seat continues to gain attention across Southeast Michigan. Senator Stabenow's support adds significant momentum to Hall's campaign and reflects a longstanding professional relationship that spans more than a decade of public service."I am proud to endorse my longtime friend Korey Hall for Michigan State Senate in the 3rd District," said former Senator Debbie Stabenow.Hall worked in Senator Stabenow's office and later served on her campaign team, where he helped advance initiatives focused on economic opportunity, education, public health, and community engagement throughout Michigan."Korey understands that public service is about delivering real results for working families and building stronger communities," Stabenow said. "During his time working with me in my office and later as part of my campaign team, Korey consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to economic opportunity, education, public health, and community engagement."Stabenow specifically highlighted Hall's work supporting efforts to expand food access and strengthen local economies."As we all struggle with costs going through the roof, Korey has a track record of working to help families afford groceries while supporting our local economies," Stabenow said. "He worked with me to expand programs like Double Up Food Bucks. This very effective program has increased access to healthy food for families while supporting Michigan farmers. He also joined me in our efforts to ensure Detroit Public Schools students have access to free breakfast and lunch so children can come to school ready to learn and succeed."Throughout his career, Hall has built strong relationships across Detroit, Hamtramck, Highland Park, and communities throughout Southeast Michigan. Stabenow praised Hall's ability to listen, bring people together, and focus on solving problems."Throughout the years, Korey has built relationships across Detroit, Hamtramck, Highland Park, and the broader region by listening to people, understanding their concerns, and working to bring people together to solve problems," she said.Hall said he was honored to receive Senator Stabenow's endorsement."Senator Stabenow has spent her career fighting for Michigan families, workers, seniors, farmers, and communities," Hall said. "I learned so much from her leadership and her unwavering commitment to getting results for people. I am deeply honored to have her support and grateful for the opportunity I had to work alongside her on issues that improved lives throughout our state."The endorsement adds to growing support for Hall's campaign from leaders, community advocates, labor supporters, educators, and residents throughout the district."The 3rd District deserves leadership that understands both policy and people," Hall said. "My campaign is focused on creating economic opportunity, strengthening neighborhoods, supporting small businesses, improving educational outcomes, and ensuring every family has the opportunity to succeed."Stabenow concluded her endorsement by expressing confidence in Hall's readiness to serve."The 3rd District needs this kind of thoughtful leadership," she said. "I am confident Korey Hall has the experience to be effective on Day One. He also has the work ethic and heart to fight for the people of the 3rd District in Lansing.""I strongly encourage the people of the 3rd District to vote for Korey Hall for State Senate."

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