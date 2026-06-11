Fluevog Shoes Founder and Kidney Transplant Recipient John Fluevog to Appear at American Transplant Congress 2026

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Internationally recognized designer to share his transplant journey and celebrate donor-inspired kidney collection at the premier meeting in transplantation

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Fluevog, founder of the globally recognized footwear brand John Fluevog Shoes and a kidney transplant recipient, will appear at the American Transplant Congress (ATC) 2026 in Boston , where he will share his transplant journey and celebrate the impact of living donation with transplant professionals from around the world.As the premier event for innovation and progress in transplantation, the American Transplant Congress brings together leading physicians, surgeons, scientists, nurses, organ procurement professionals, pharmacists, and allied health professionals to explore the latest advances in transplantation science and patient care. ATC 2026 will be held June 20-24, 2026, in Boston, Massachusetts.Fluevog will participate in the AST Town Hall on Monday, June 22 and connect with attendees throughout the meeting, sharing the personal story behind his kidney transplant and his donor-inspired shoe collection created in honor of his living donor . Fifteen percent of sales from the collection support the American Society of Transplantation (AST) and its mission to advance the field of transplantation through education, advocacy, research, and organ donation awareness.“John Fluevog’s story is a powerful reminder of the life-changing impact of organ transplantation and living donation. Through his creativity, advocacy, and willingness to share his personal experience, he is helping raise awareness about the critical need for more living donors. We are honored to welcome John to ATC 2026 and grateful for his support of the transplantation community and the patients whose lives depend on organ donation,” said AST President, Dr. David Foley.Fluevog’s appearance adds a unique patient perspective to ATC 2026, underscoring how transplantation enables individuals to continue leading creative, impactful, and meaningful lives.“We’re a feel-good shoe company. Why are we doing a body part shoe, you may ask? Well, these kidney shoes are my response to my thankfulness and my way of giving back. It’s about bringing awareness to the shortage of and need for kidney donors,” said John Fluevog, founder of Fluevog shoes.Media attending ATC will have opportunities for interviews and photography surrounding John Fluevog’s participation and donor-inspired collection.Members of the press interested in attending the American Transplant Congress or coordinating interviews with John Fluevog are encouraged to contact Shauna O’Brien at sobrien@myAST.org.About the American Transplant CongressThe American Transplant Congress (ATC) is the Joint Annual Meeting of the American Society of Transplantation (AST) and the American Society of Transplant Surgeons (ASTS). The premier event for innovation and progress in transplantation will be held June 20-24, 2026, in Boston, MA. ATC provides a forum for exchange of new scientific and clinical information relevant to solid organ and tissue transplantation. The event brings together transplant physicians, scientists, nurses, organ procurement personnel, pharmacists, allied health professionals and other transplant professionals. Learn more at www.atcmeeting.org About the American Society of TransplantationThe American Society of Transplantation is an organization of more than 5,000 professionals dedicated to advancing the field of transplantation and improving patient care through research, education, advocacy, and organ donation awareness.About John Fluevog ShoesFounded in 1970, John Fluevog Shoes is an independent footwear brand known worldwide for its distinctive designs, craftsmanship, and creative storytelling.Media Contact (American Transplant Congress): media@atcmeeting.orgMedia Contact: (AST): Shauna O’Brien (sobrien@myAST.org)Media Contact (Fluevog): Stephen Bailey (stephen@fluevog.com)###

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