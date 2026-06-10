Lean Solutions Group’s Internal Well-Being Platform 'Pulse' Captures Top Gold Honor at Regional LATAM Awards

Zoila Escorcia, Occupational Health and Safety Director, (left) and Andrea Paez, Director of HR Transformation both from Lean Solutions Group accepted the prestigious Gold Recognition award at the regional LATAM Awards competition held in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Proprietary, AI-enhanced Employee Engagement Initiative Nabs Top Regional Prize Following National Gold Success at Colombia’s CX Interaction Awards

This regional Gold recognition marks a proud milestone for our entire organization.” — Jack Freker, CEO of Lean Solutions Group

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lean Solutions Group (LSG), a global leader in AI-enabled business solutions and tech-powered talent, today announced that its proprietary employee well-being platform, Pulse has received the prestigious Gold Recognition at the regional LATAM Awards competition held in Buenos Aires, Argentina on June 4, 2026. Winning top honours in the highly competitive "Best Employee Engagement Strategy" (Best Strategy of Human Development) category, the award marks a monumental achievement for LSG’s internal technology and corporate culture initiatives.The LATAM Awards celebrate the absolute highest standard of innovation, operational excellence, and talent development across Latin America’s business services sector. Because LSG previously captured the national Gold prize for the entry at the CX Interaction Awards in Colombia, the company was automatically nominated for this elite, continent-wide ceremony, ultimately securing the top regional spot.“This regional Gold recognition marks a proud milestone for our entire organization,” said Jack Freker, CEO of LSG. “One of LSG’s foundational principles is to be 'Human First, Tech Powered.' Pulse embodies this philosophy perfectly. By building our own proprietary software to care for our people, we have proven that business growth and employee well-being do not just coexist—they accelerate one another. This further strengthens LSG as an employer of choice, reinforcing our commitment to building a people-first culture while continuing our rapid growth across global markets.”Preserving Culture at Scale: The Impact of PulseOriginally built by an internal team of LSG software developers, Pulse was created to solve a massive logistical challenge: maintaining a personalized, tight-knit corporate culture as the company rapidly scaled to more than 12,000 global employees across multiple continents.Operating via seamless integration with Slack and Microsoft Teams, Pulse serves as an automated feedback tool that systematically monitors employee well-being twice a week. The platform provides an intuitive, friction-free and anonymous environment where employees can safely self-manage their emotional triggers or instantly flag a need for mental health support. When a high-stress case or crisis is identified, an internal team of professional psychologists and OHS professionals called People Care is automatically alerted to intervene.The impact metrics presented to the LATAM jury were definitive:• More Rapid Response Times: Pulse reduced HR employee crisis response times from an average of four hours down to just 30 minutes.• Unprecedented Reach: The platform successfully scaled to provide 100% check-in coverage across the 12,000-person global workforce without requiring an increase in HR headcount.• Massive Interaction Boost: Direct, proactive employee-attention touchpoints grew by 128%.• Operational Efficiency: The automation eliminated administrative burdens, saving the Human Resources division hundreds of hours of operational task work over the evaluated period.A New Standard for "Expert-in-the-Loop" HR TechBy pairing automated data collection with real-time analytics, Pulse allows HR stakeholders and corporate leadership to visualize broad organizational health trends and proactively adjust corporate strategies. It stands out in the tech market as an exceptional use of AI for emotional trend classification while guaranteeing strict, reinforced user privacy and escalation guardrails.“Pulse represents an effective fusion of emotional well-being, technology, and strategic talent management,” said Alejandro Romo, Chief Human Resources Officer at LSG. “It shifts employee well-being out of the abstract and transforms it into a measurable, manageable corporate KPI. Corporate social responsibility and human development are not separate initiatives for us; they are embedded in how we engage with our workforce. Accepting this award in Buenos Aires validates the tireless work of our transformation and health teams who ensure our professionals feel heard, protected, and empowered every single day.”The award ceremony in Buenos Aires was attended by Andrea Páez, HR Transformation Director, and Zoila Escorcia, OHS Director, who accepted the gold trophy on behalf of Lean Solutions Group.About Lean Solutions GroupLean Solutions Group is a next-generation solutions provider integrating AI-driven automation, embedded industry expertise, and technology-powered talent for its clients. Built on proven success in the demanding supply chain sector, our AI-enabled platform serves hundreds of clients across multiple industries. With more than 12,000 employees in six countries and a rapidly growing base of more than 600 clients, Lean Solutions Group helps companies achieve immediate cost savings and operational efficiency while building long-term resilience and growth. By embedding intelligent technology with optimized processes and high-performance talent into the core of our clients’ businesses, we enable them to stretch what is possible. For more information, visit www.leangroup.com

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