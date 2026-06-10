With Clarity Announces Summer Sale: 25% Off Engagement Rings and Fine Jewelry

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Clarity, the New York–based engagement ring and fine jewelry brand known for its precision craftsmanship and thoughtful design, has announced its Summer Sale, offering up to 25% off engagement rings, wedding bands, and fine jewelry.

Summer is often associated with travel, proposals, weddings, and time spent with family and friends. Whether celebrating a major milestone or simply investing in a timeless addition to a jewelry collection, the season offers countless opportunities to commemorate meaningful moments. Through its Summer Sale, With Clarity is offering customers an opportunity to discover thoughtfully crafted jewelry at exceptional value for a limited time.

Engagement Rings Designed for Every Love Story

Summer's long weekends, destination travel, and celebratory atmosphere have made it a popular backdrop for proposals, particularly around the Fourth of July holiday. For couples planning this next chapter, With Clarity's Summer Sale offers an opportunity to explore thoughtfully crafted engagement rings at exceptional value.

The collection features both natural and lab-grown diamonds across a range of classic and contemporary settings, from timeless solitaires to hidden halo, pavé, and three-stone designs. Customers can also personalize many styles through their choice of diamond shape, setting, and metal, creating a ring that feels uniquely their own.

Wedding Bands Crafted to Last Forever

As couples prepare to shop for summer ceremonies and upcoming fall weddings, wedding bands remain one of the most meaningful elements of the bridal journey. Designed to be worn every day, these pieces serve as lasting symbols of commitment while reflecting each couple's personal style.

The Summer Sale includes a wide selection of wedding bands for both men and women, from classic gold and platinum bands to diamond-accented styles. Crafted with an emphasis on comfort, durability, and timeless design, each piece is made to accompany life's everyday moments long after the wedding day.

Fine Jewelry for Summer Getaways, Celebrations And Beyond

Whether given as a gift, packed for a summer getaway, or chosen as a personal investment, fine jewelry remains a versatile addition to any collection.

Delicate diamond stud earrings, tennis bracelets, station necklaces, and stackable rings are among the versatile styles featured in the Summer Sale. Whether selected as a thoughtful gift, a finishing touch for wedding festivities, or an everyday favorite, these pieces are designed to be worn and enjoyed long after the occasion has passed.

For those building a summer travel wardrobe, With Clarity's fine jewelry collections are designed to transition effortlessly from one occasion to the next. A pair of diamond hoops, a classic tennis bracelet, or a gemstone pendant can elevate everything from a seaside dinner to a rooftop celebration, bringing a sense of polish to even the most relaxed summer looks.

Craftsmanship, Transparency, and Choice

At the heart of every With Clarity piece is a commitment to thoughtful design, expert craftsmanship, and responsible sourcing. Offering both natural and lab-grown diamonds, the brand gives customers the flexibility to choose jewelry that aligns with their style, values, and budget — backed by lifetime warranty, free insured shipping, and a free at-home try-on program to help customers make confident purchasing decisions.

Limited-Time Summer Savings

With Clarity's Summer Sale offers customers up to 25% off engagement rings, wedding bands, and fine jewelry. All discounts are applied automatically at checkout, with no promo code required.

With savings available across a wide range of styles, the Summer Sale is an ideal opportunity to find a piece that will be worn and enjoyed long after the season ends.

To shop the Summer Sale, visit www.withclarity.com

About With Clarity

Founded in New York, With Clarity is an engagement ring and fine jewelry brand dedicated to creating thoughtfully designed diamond jewelry with a focus on quality, transparency, and responsible sourcing. The brand offers a curated selection of diamond earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and bands designed to mark life’s most precious moments with intention and care.

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