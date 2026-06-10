LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL NAMES FRANDZEL MANAGING SHAREHOLDER HEMAL MASTER TO ‘LEADERS OF INFLUENCE: M&A’ LIST

Hemal Master

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C. announced today that Managing Shareholder Hemal Master has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal in its 2026 “Leaders of Influence: Mergers & Acquisitions” special feature. “These are the M&A pros we chose to recognize for exceptional leadership, knowledge, skill and achievements across the full spectrum of M&A and fiscal guidance,” said the publication.“Hemal is a preeminent leader in financial services law, distinguished by his dual-threat expertise in highstakes transactions and complex lender-side disputes,” shares the profile. “As a trusted advisor to commercial banks, private equity funds, hedge fund and commercial finance companies, Hemal navigates the full lifecycle of the lending relationship.”Beyond his traditional practice, Mr. Master enhanced his commercial insight through a three-year secondment at a major regional bank, where he managed hundreds of distressed debt matters and oversaw litigation across 45 states. A recognized thought leader, he frequently presents to clients and industry groups on evolving financial trends. He also contributes to prominent professional organizations, currently serving as General Counsel for the Western Independent Bankers and as a member of the Event Planning Committee for the Special Assets Management Association. Additionally, Mr. Master was recently named a “Legal Visionary” by the Los Angeles Times.

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