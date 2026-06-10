New investment moves Detroit River restoration closer to the finish line

For generations, much of Detroit’s waterfront was shaped by industrial activity that contributed to pollution, habitat degradation and limited public access to the river. Today, visitors can walk along the shoreline, fish, boat, enjoy nature and gather in parks and public spaces that reflect decades of restoration and investment. While that transformation is significant, the Detroit River continues to face environmental challenges, including contaminated sediment and areas where habitat restoration is still needed. Full restoration remains a long-term effort requiring sustained investment and strong partnerships.

State and local leaders announced funding during a press conference at William G. Milliken State Park and Harbor, a visible example of both the Detroit River’s ongoing recovery and the continued work needed to fully restore it. The $10 million investment includes $6.5 million from the EPA through the Great Lakes Legacy Act and a $3.5 million state match through Michigan’s Make It in Michigan Competitiveness Fund.

The funding will allow EGLE and its partners to continue addressing contaminated sediment and advancing habitat restoration efforts throughout the Detroit River Area of Concern. Specifically, the investment will support feasibility studies, engineering and technical design work and planning activities in areas such as Harbortown and other sections of the river where contamination continues to impact water quality and ecosystem health.

“The Detroit River is one of Michigan’s most important natural and economic resources, and this investment marks another major step forward in restoring its health and protecting its future,” said EGLE Director Phil Roos. “Through strong partnerships at the federal, state and local levels, we are making real progress cleaning up contamination, restoring critical habitat and reconnecting communities to the river. This funding ensures that momentum continues.”

For EGLE, the Detroit River remains a priority because of its importance to Michigan's environment, economy and communities. Restoring the river is about protecting a critical natural resource, supporting wildlife habitat, improving public access to the water and ensuring future generations can benefit from a healthier river. As restoration progresses, communities along the river continue to see environmental, recreational and economic benefits that extend far beyond the shoreline.

“Cleanups along the Detroit River are moving from plans to visible results,” said EPA Regional Administrator Anne Vogel. “Powered by the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, projects are tackling legacy pollution, restoring habitats and opening waterways for safer fishing, boating and neighborhood access with a momentum we intend to keep.”

Since 2012, EGLE and EPA have worked together to identify and assess contamination sites throughout the Detroit River Area of Concern, coordinating with federal, state and local partners to advance restoration efforts and track progress toward removing environmental impairments. The newly announced funding will help advance the next phase of work needed to address contaminated sediment and move priority restoration projects closer to implementation.

Together, these efforts reflect a long-term commitment from EGLE and its partners to restore one of Michigan's most important waterways. While significant work remains, each step forward brings the Detroit River closer to a future with cleaner water, healthier habitat and stronger waterfront communities. That progress represents an investment in Michigan’s environment, economy and quality of life for generations to come.

Visit EGLE’s Detroit River Area of Concern webpage to learn more.