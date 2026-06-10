FRANDZEL ATTORNEY KRISTINA ROSS NAMED TO THE 2026 LAWDRAGON 500 X: THE NEXT GENERATION FOR SECOND STRAIGHT YEAR

Kristina Ross Hemal Master

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C. announced that attorney Kristina Ross has been selected for inclusion in the 2026 edition of the Lawdragon 500 X – The Next Generation. It is her second consecutive year being selected for this honor.“These lawyers have made their mark in fewer than 15 years in practice, with entire careers ahead of them to be the change they want to see in the world,” states the publication. Now in its fourth year, the competitive guide considered thousands of nominees after extensive research and colleague interviews.“We are incredibly proud of Kristina for receiving this prestigious national recognition,” says Managing Shareholder Hemal Master . “This well-deserved honor is a testament to Kristina's sharp legal advocacy and dedication to her practice.”Ross represents clients in complex business and commercial litigation in both state and federal courts, overseeing disputes from initial strategy through trial and appeal. Ross began her legal career in insurance defense before focusing her practice on business and commercial matters. Since joining Frandzel, she has consistently delivered favorable outcomes for her clients, including securing advantageous settlements, defeating attempts to halt commercial foreclosures, and obtaining court orders striking all affirmative defenses in a high-stakes commercial dispute.

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