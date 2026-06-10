USAG Stuttgart CYS launches new online booking service

Child and Youth Services at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart is introducing a new online booking system for Parent Central Services, which is intended to be more user-friendly. The updatedsystemis designedtohelpparentsschedule guaranteed appointment times throughasinglelink. This change isintendedto streamline the process for incoming and outgoing families,especiallyduring thepeak ofPCSseason. Userscan book appointments for a variety of CYS services, including:

The system offers several featuresthatCYS is hopeful willsave families time and improve overall convenience. Instead of waiting in line or waiting for staff membersto become available, parents can now secure a confirmed time slot that fits their schedule. Afterbookingthrough the link,usersreceive automated reminders to help prevent missedor forgottenappointments. The system also provides a tailored list of required documents for each specific appointment type,reducing the need for follow-up visitsandensuring parents arrive prepared. Additionally,the online serviceeliminatestheemail chains and phone calls previously needed to coordinate with an administrator. By reducing manual scheduling, CYS administrative staffintends toredirect their time and energy toward delivering betterandfaster service to the community. To access the booking site, please visithttps://stuttgart.armymwr.com/programs/parent-outreach-services.