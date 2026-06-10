Glamming the Warrior's Free Tri State Men's Health Screenings with Free Food, Music and Entertainment

Getting Screened Can Save Lives

Glamming the Warrior has expanded its free health screenings to include both uninsured and insured men from the tri state area.

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glamming The Warrior, a Jersey City-based nonprofit dedicated to restoring confidence and providing holistic support to individuals impacted by cancer, proudly announces the return of its annual men’s health initiative, Life Screening, Open to All Men from the Tri-State Area, Whether Insured or Uninsured.Come Out, Bring a Male Friend, Family Member or Associate, Take Advantage of these free screenings and enjoy the free Music, Food, Activities and experience the vendors. This impactful community event will take place on:DATE: Saturday, June 20, 2026 (Rain Date: June 27)TIME: 10:00AM-2:00 PMLOCATION: Lincoln Park, Jersey City, NJ Life Screening provides free prostate and colon cancer screenings to men ages 45+ in the community, regardless of insurance status or eligibility requirements, reinforcing the organization’s commitment that no man will be turned away. If you do not meet age requirements and you have a family history of cancer, please register.Building on last year’s impact, where 37 men were screened and one life was saved through early detection, this year’s initiative expands through meaningful collaborations with healthcare providers and community-focused organizations, including Hoboken Family Planning, RWJ Jersey City Medical Center, Exact Science as our partnered clinics and Brorevement, JC Free Public Library, Chadd Org. among others.“These partnerships allow us to meet men where they are, whether that’s through clinical care, mental health support, or financial guidance, ” said Rochelle-R.E. Magno, President and Founder of Glamming The Warrior.“Life Screening is more than just a medicalevent, it’s a movement to normalize men taking control of their health and understanding that support exists in many forms.A Holistic Approach to Men’s HealthLife Screening goes beyond traditional screenings by integrating physical, emotional, and educational support systems. From medical professionals providing screenings to organizations addressing grief, mental health, and lifestyle, the event creates a safe and relatable environment for men to engage without stigma.Addressing a Critical NeedProstate and colorectal cancers remain among the most common cancers affecting men in the United States. Early detectionsignificantly increases survival rates, yet many men delay screenings due to fear, lack of access, or misinformation. Life Screeningdirectly addresses these barriers through accessibility, education, and community-driven outreach.Sponsorship & Community ImpactCommunity members, organizations, and corporate partners are invited to support the initiative throughsponsorship opportunities, including:Sponsor 10 Men for $1,000 – Directly funds needs of men participating at the event. Sponsors receive visibility on social mediaplatforms, and on-site activations, aligning their brand with a life-saving mission that directly impacts the local community.

Rochelle R.E. Magno and Commissioner Anthony Romano

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