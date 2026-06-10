Luzmo Launches Free World Cup 2026 Scenario Explorer for Fans

The interactive tool lets fans explore groups, brackets, match odds and possible tournament paths for the 48-team World Cup.

World Cup predictions are always part of the fun, but the 2026 format makes the tournament path much more complex.” — Jonathan Wuurman, VP of Growth @Luzmo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luzmo has launched a free interactive World Cup 2026 Scenario Explorer that helps fans explore groups, brackets, match odds and possible tournament paths for the expanded 48-team tournament.The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to be the biggest edition of the tournament to date, with 48 teams competing across 104 matches in Canada, Mexico and the United States. With more teams, more matches and a new knockout structure, fans have more possible paths to explore than ever before.The Luzmo World Cup 2026 Scenario Explorer is designed to make those possibilities easier to understand. Fans can use the tool to review groups, follow bracket paths, compare match odds and test how different outcomes could shape the tournament.The tool is available for free at:The explorer can be used by fans, journalists, creators and football communities to build prediction challenges, discuss potential knockout paths, identify dark horses and visualize how early results could affect the road to the final.For Luzmo, the project also demonstrates how embedded analytics can turn complex data into engaging public-facing experiences. Luzmo’s platform helps software companies embed interactive dashboards, self-service analytics and data experiences directly into their products, allowing end users to explore insights without leaving the applications they already use.The World Cup 2026 Scenario Explorer was built to show how the same approach can be applied beyond traditional business reporting, turning complex sports data into an intuitive, interactive experience for a global fan audience.The Luzmo World Cup 2026 Scenario Explorer is live now and available at:About LuzmoLuzmo helps software companies embed analytics, dashboards and data experiences directly into their products. Its platform enables teams to create interactive, user-friendly analytics experiences without building everything from scratch.

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