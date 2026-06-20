Southern Sandblasting & Painting LLC Brings Industrial Painting in Oviedo, FL

Industrial Painting in Oviedo, FL

Orlando's premier industrial painting contractor brings 20+ years of SSPC-compliant coating expertise to Oviedo and Seminole County facilities.

OVIEDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern Sandblasting & Painting LLC, Orlando's premier commercial and industrial sandblasting and painting contractor, today announced the expansion of its industrial painting services to the Oviedo, FL market and surrounding Orange and Seminole County communities. With more than 20 years of field experience, the company delivers SSPC and NACE-compliant industrial coating systems for commercial facilities, warehouses, utilities, pipelines, and public infrastructure across Greater Orlando. The expansion extends the company's established regional presence into Oviedo and deepens its industrial painting footprint throughout the Central Florida corridor.

Industrial coatings demand far more than paint and a brush — they require proper surface preparation, correct coating specification, and strict adherence to industry standards to deliver long-term protection in Florida's demanding environment. Southern Sandblasting & Painting's approach to industrial painting services in Oviedo, FL begins with abrasive blasting to the appropriate SSPC surface preparation standard, removing rust, mill scale, and existing coatings down to a clean, profiled substrate. Primer systems are then applied to promote adhesion, followed by industrial-grade topcoat systems selected for resistance to corrosion, UV degradation, and the moisture infiltration that Florida's year-round humidity accelerates. Facility managers and commercial contractors across Oviedo and the broader Seminole County corridor now have direct access to the same compliance-first coating process that Southern Sandblasting & Painting has delivered to municipal water tanks, DOT infrastructure, airport facilities, and industrial pipeline systems throughout the region.

Southern Sandblasting & Painting's service coverage spans the full Greater Orlando area — from Seminole County's SR 436 commercial corridor north of Orlando to the resort and lakeside communities along the west Orange County corridor. Property owners and facility managers seeking industrial painting in Windermere and neighboring communities have access to the same SSPC-compliant process, experienced crew, and durable coating systems delivered across all of Orange County's commercial and industrial markets. Whether the project involves a Windermere commercial facility, a Casselberry warehouse, or infrastructure along the I-4 and Sand Lake Road corridor, Southern Sandblasting & Painting provides consistent application standards, thorough surface preparation, and coatings built to last in Central Florida's climate.

The company serves a broad range of industries requiring industrial-grade surface protection, including municipal water and wastewater infrastructure, airports and aviation facilities, theme parks and large entertainment venues, commercial pipelines and utilities, DOT and city-owned roadway structures, and commercial facilities including warehouses, manufacturing plants, and large-scale retail and office environments. This depth of industrial and municipal project experience positions Southern Sandblasting & Painting as a single-source contractor capable of managing both the surface preparation scope and the coating application on complex, compliance-sensitive projects throughout Greater Orlando.

“Florida’s salt-air humidity, year-round UV exposure, and high heat create some of the most demanding conditions for industrial coatings in the country,” said a spokesperson for Southern Sandblasting & Painting LLC. “Expanding our industrial painting services into Oviedo and the broader Central Florida market means commercial facility owners and project managers have direct access to a contractor with SSPC-compliant surface preparation practices and more than two decades of proven experience protecting the assets that keep businesses and municipalities running.”

About Southern Sandblasting & Painting LLC

Southern Sandblasting & Painting LLC is Orlando’s premier commercial and industrial sandblasting and painting contractor. With over 20 years of experience serving Central Florida, the company specializes in surface preparation, protective coatings, and industrial finishing for municipalities, contractors, and commercial clients across Greater Orlando. Services include sandblasting, commercial painting, industrial painting, and concrete sealing. For more information, call (407) 409-1158 or visit southernsandblastingandpainting.com.

Contact

Mike Folta

Southern Sandblasting & Painting LLC

Phone: (407) 409-1158

Email: info@southernsandblastingandpainting.com

Website: https://southernsandblastingandpainting.com/

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