64% of Remote Workers Would Change Jobs to Keep Working Remotely, New Survey Finds

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new global survey of remote professionals suggests that asking people to return to an office could carry a real cost for employers, with a large share of workers saying they would walk away from a role before giving up the ability to work remotely.According to survey data collected by We Work Remotely, the world’s largest remote job board and global community for remote work with more than 6 million monthly visitors, flexibility has become something workers are prepared to defend. The findings are based on responses from 767 remote-first professionals across 87 countries, collected between December 2025 and January 2026. When asked whether they would accept a remote role that paid slightly less, 64 percent of respondents said yes, signaling that for many people the freedom to work remotely now outweighs a higher paycheck.The reluctance to return to an office runs deep. More than four in ten respondents said they would not go back to an office at all, even if their employer required it. For these professionals, remote work is not a temporary arrangement they are willing to trade away. It has become a baseline condition for staying in a job.The findings are based on responses from remote-first professionals across regions, industries, and experience levels. Many have built their daily lives, routines, and personal commitments around the flexibility that remote work provides, and they describe the prospect of losing it as a reason to start looking elsewhere rather than adapt.Respondents also see remote work as the direction the world is heading, not a trend on its way out. Over half, around 55 percent, expect remote opportunities to grow significantly over the next five years, while fewer than one in five believe remote work is in decline. That confidence shapes how people weigh their options. When workers expect remote roles to keep expanding, returning to an office feels like a step backward rather than a compromise.For employers, the message is hard to ignore. Policies that pull people back into offices risk losing experienced talent to companies that have made remote work part of how they operate. As the competition for skilled professionals continues across borders, the businesses that protect flexibility may find it easier to keep the people they already have and to attract the ones they want next.The data points to a quiet but firm shift in expectations. Remote work is no longer a benefit that employers can offer or remove at will. For a growing share of the global workforce, it has become part of the deal, and many are ready to change jobs to keep it.About We Work RemotelyWe Work Remotely is the world’s largest remote job board and the global community for remote work. With more than a decade of leadership in remote hiring and over 6 million monthly visitors, the platform connects millions of remote-first professionals with companies around the world, helping job seekers find legitimate, flexible opportunities while helping employers reach top global talent across borders.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.