Vice President Hsiao visits Taiwan Technical Mission farm in Palau

TAIWAN, June 10 - On the afternoon of June 8 local time (afternoon of the same day Taipei time), Vice President Bi-khim Hsiao visited a farm operated by the Taiwan Technical Mission in the Republic of Palau. In remarks, Vice President Hsiao stated that the technical mission has long been dedicated to collaboration in agriculture, aquaculture, education, and information technology, helping to promote the development of Palau’s industries and deepen the two countries’ friendship. She said that by continuing to leverage professional technical cooperation, both sides can help to address development needs in Palau and work together to promote sustainable development.

Upon her arrival, the vice president first listened to a briefing on operations by Benjamin Tsai (蔡明哲), leader of the technical mission. In her remarks afterward, she noted that this visit was specifically arranged in order to learn more about the concrete achievements of the technical mission’s cooperative projects, while further deepening the cooperative relations and friendship between Taiwan and Palau across various fields. She also took the opportunity to extend her appreciation and encouragement to all team members working hard on the frontlines to contribute to Taiwan’s diplomacy. The vice president pointed out that Palau is geographically closest to Taiwan among the latter’s diplomatic allies and has always been highly supportive of Taiwan. In recent years, cooperation between the two sides has continued to expand, with further collaboration not only in agriculture, aquaculture, and education, but also in the field of information technology.

The vice president mentioned that earlier during her itinerary, Palauan President Surangel S. Whipps, Jr. shared several future policy goals with Taiwan, including plans to expand the milkfish aquaculture industry. Suitable locations have already been identified, and the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in the Republic of Palau and the Taiwan Technical Mission will subsequently conduct professional assessments to support Palau with the project’s development.

The vice president noted that throughout various stops on her trip, she observed that Palau places great focus on the utilization of marine resources, as well as how to balance conservation with the economic needs of Palauan residents. She expressed her belief that the technologies introduced by the technical mission will bring immense benefits to the related issues being discussed in Palauan society and to the process of further development in the future.

The vice president said that she was highly impressed by the beautiful produce on display at the technical mission. Palau relies heavily on imports for many of its dietary and daily necessities, and imported products are not only more expensive, but also increase carbon emissions. She emphasized that the technical mission’s professional assistance is of great significance in promoting the further development of local industries across various fields. In closing, Vice President Hsiao once again thanked the members of the technical mission for their dedication and hard work.

Following her remarks, the vice president viewed some of the technical mission’s cultivated crops, including dragon fruit, guava, pineapple, and taro, learning about the relevant breeding and promotion efforts. She also commended the team members for their long-term dedication to technical cooperation in agriculture and their efforts assisting our diplomatic ally in its development.

Also in attendance at the event was Palauan Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, and the Environment Steven Victor.