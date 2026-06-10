Vice President Hsiao visits Belau National Hospital and Belau National Museum  

TAIWAN, June 10 - On the afternoon of June 9 local time (noon of the same day Taipei time), Vice President Bi-khim Hsiao visited Belau National Hospital and Belau National Museum in the Republic of Palau. In remarks, Vice President Hsiao stated that public health is a very important job and life-and-death matter, and it is also an important area and a priority for President Lai Ching-te. She affirmed the achievements of the long-term medical cooperation between Taiwan and Palau, and thanked Taiwan's medical teams for their continuous dedication to medical services in Palau. The vice president noted that the two sides have engaged in close exchanges and cooperation in areas such as public health, culture, education, and infrastructure, demonstrating a mutual commitment to advancing people's well-being and deepening the Taiwan-Palau partnership.

The vice president first arrived at Belau National Hospital, where she received a briefing from Shin Kong Hospital on its medical programs. In her subsequent remarks , she thanked Palauan Vice President Raynold Oilouch for his hospitality. Noting that Vice President Oilouch also serves as health minister, she acknowledged his added responsibility of taking care of the public health of the people of Palau, describing it as a very important job and life-and-death matter. She expressed that Taiwan is honored to have the opportunity to partner with and contribute to the health and well-being of the people of Palau.

Vice President Hsiao expressed that the government is especially thankful to the professionals from Taiwanese hospitals and the private doctors who come to Palau every few months to contribute their medical expertise. She noted that Shin Kong Hospital, a very good private hospital in Taiwan, has taken the lead in partnering with Palau, adding that there are also other hospitals and medical professionals from Taiwan working with Palau in various ways.

Vice President Hsiao pointed out that during this trip, she has witnessed many areas of cooperation, including infrastructure, agriculture, aquaculture, culture, and education. She said that she is thankful for the opportunity to see firsthand our cooperation in public health. She highlighted that Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Lin Ching-yi (林靜儀), who was present, is a doctor by profession and serves not only as Taiwan's Palau expert, but also as a health expert for Taiwan. The vice president also noted that Deputy Minister Lin was her colleague in Taiwan's legislature many years ago, and said that she has been very helpful in Taiwan-Palau exchanges and cooperation on finding the best pathway to support the broader bilateral relationship. Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs is also always providing support, she said, offering assistance with all Palau-related affairs beyond just public health.

Vice President Hsiao emphasized that public health is indeed an important area and a priority for President Lai's administration. As the first medical doctor-turned-president in Taiwan's history, President Lai has placed great emphasis on public health since taking office. This is part of his professional expertise, she said, noting that he also chairs the Healthy Taiwan Promotion Committee.

Recalling the time when President Lai served as vice president, Vice President Hsiao mentioned that during his visits to countries such as Paraguay and Honduras, he always focused on public health projects, demonstrating that this is an administrative priority for him. In closing, Vice President Hsiao thanked Palau for this partnership, which gives Taiwan an opportunity to contribute as a force for good in the world and demonstrate our eagerness to contribute to public health and global health.

Following the hospital visit, the vice president and her delegation proceeded to Belau National Museum. Guided by Museum Director Olympia E. Morei-Remengesau, they toured a bai (men's meeting house), an exhibition on the monumental earthworks of Babeldaob, a special exhibition on Taiwan's indigenous peoples, and history galleries featuring artifacts from the Spanish, German, and Japanese colonial periods, as well as the United States trust territory era.

Vice President Hsiao also signed the guestbook at the special exhibition on Taiwan's indigenous peoples, writing“Proud to share Austronesian cultures between Taiwan & Palauin” in English, and in Chinese, expressing hope for everlasting friendship and mutual prosperity and development between the two nations.

Also in attendance at the activities were Palauan Minister of Human Resources, Culture, Tourism and Development Ngiraibelas Tmetuchl and Ambassador-designate to Taiwan Gaafar J. Uherbelau.

