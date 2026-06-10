The Conversation You Can’t Afford to Delay: Planning for the Care, Costs and Changing Needs of Aging Family Members

June 10, 2026 at 8:00am in Community

No one prepares you for the moment when the roles begin to shift.

It often starts subtly: a missed medication refill, unopened mail stacked on the counter, a fall that “wasn’t serious,” or a parent quietly withdrawing from activities they once loved.

For many families, caregiving arrives gradually but the financial, emotional and logistical realities can escalate quickly without a plan.

The good news: proactive conversations and thoughtful preparation can reduce stress, protect family relationships and help older Alaskans maintain dignity, independence and quality of life for as long as possible.

There are several key steps families should take now to prepare for the evolving needs, activities and expenses associated with caring for aging loved ones.

Start the Conversation Early

The best time to discuss aging plans is before there’s an emergency.

Too often, families wait until a hospitalization, fall or financial problem forces rushed decisions under pressure. Early conversations allow older Alaskans to express their wishes while they can fully participate in planning. Topics to discuss include:

Where they want to live as they age

Health concerns and future care preferences

Financial readiness

Transportation needs

Social activities and emotional wellbeing

Legal and medical decision-making

End-of-life wishes

Approach the discussion with empathy, not urgency. Aging loved ones may fear losing independence or becoming a burden. Framing the conversation around preserving choices and preparing together can make discussions less intimidating.

Evaluate Current and Future Living Needs

Aging in place means staying in your own home as you get older, and it is the goal for many seniors but reaching that target requires honest assessment and proactive planning. Complete AHFC’s Older Alaskans Housing Needs Survey to share your thoughts on affordable and accessible housing options.

Families, together with their aging loved ones, should evaluate whether a current home is safe, accessible and realistic for long-term living. Questions to consider:

Are there stairs, fall hazards or difficult maintenance issues?

Is the home close to healthcare, groceries and community support?

Will transportation become a challenge?

Could mobility limitations make the home unsafe in the future?

Is isolation becoming a concern?

Some seniors may consider:

Housing decisions are emotional but planning ahead provides more flexibility and avoids rushed transitions.

Interested in modifying your home to support aging in place? Explore AHFC renovation loans. AHFC also offers housing for seniors and people with disabilities. Review eligibility and apply.

Understand the True Cost of Aging

One of the challenges families often have to overcome is underestimating how expensive aging can become. In addition to everyday living expenses like housing, utilities and groceries, costs may include:

Healthcare Costs

Medications

Medical equipment

In-home care

Specialist visits

Physical therapy

Long-term care services

Support and Lifestyle Costs

Meal delivery

Housekeeping

Personal care assistance

Technology and safety devices

Social and recreational activities

Families should take time to review:

Monthly income sources

Savings and retirement accounts

Insurance coverage

Debt obligations

Existing long-term care policies

Eligibility for community or government assistance programs

Creating a realistic budget early can help families avoid financial emergencies later.

Looking for support? Review a list of resources for Older Alaskans: https://www.ahfc.us/senior-support/online-resources.

Organize Legal and Financial Documents

Few situations create more family stress than scrambling to locate critical paperwork during a medical emergency. Families should ensure these documents are current and accessible:

Wills and estate plans

Power of attorney

Healthcare directives

Insurance policies

Property and mortgage information

Banking and investment accounts

Passwords and digital account access

Veterans or retirement benefit documents

It’s also important to identify who will make decisions if a loved one becomes unable to manage finances or healthcare independently.

Conversation = Care

Having these conversations early can prevent confusion, conflict and costly legal complications while simultaneously bringing peace of mind to the entire family. More importantly, it gives older Alaskans the opportunity to have a voice in the decisions that will shape their future – preserving dignity, independence and personal choice for as long as possible.

“While no family can foresee every challenge that may come with growing older, families who begin planning early often find themselves better equipped to face difficult moments with greater confidence, less conflict and a stronger sense of unity. These conversations are not simply about finances, healthcare or future living arrangements; they are about protecting the people we love most and preserving the dignity, stability, independence and connection that give life meaning. Though the discussions may be emotional, avoiding them can leave families making painful decisions during moments of fear, exhaustion and uncertainty. Planning ahead creates something invaluable: peace of mind.”

– Jim McCall, Officer - Housing Relations, AHFC Senior Housing Office

AHFC Resources

Complete AHFC’s Older Alaskans Housing Needs Survey to share your thoughts on affordable and accessible housing options.

Modifying your home to support aging in place? Explore AHFC renovation loans.

AHFC offers housing for seniors and people with disabilities. Review eligibility and apply.