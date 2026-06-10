Bliss Bites NYNJ Opens New Charcuterie and Catering Location in Englewood, New Jersey
The New Jersey charcuterie and catering brand opens its new Englewood kitchen - where every board, grazing table, and catering experience comes to life.
More than a second location, Englewood is where the craft happens. It is the kitchen where every charcuterie board is assembled by hand, where grazing tables are designed and styled, and where the team brings its creative vision to life before heading out to events across New Jersey and New York. For clients, it means a higher level of precision, consistency, and artistry in every order - no matter the size.
Founded in Union City, NJ, Bliss Bites NYNJ has grown into one of the region's most recognized names in artisan charcuterie and event catering, serving clients across Hudson County, Bergen County, Manhattan, Brooklyn, and the wider New York metro area. The Englewood studio expands the company's capacity to take on larger events and deliver an even more refined product to every client.
Services crafted out of the Englewood studio include:
- Handcrafted charcuterie and cheese boards with artisan meats, aged
cheeses, fresh fruits, and curated accompaniments
- Custom grazing tables for weddings, corporate events, bridal showers,
baby showers, and milestone celebrations
- Fresh fruit boards, dessert and patisserie boards, caprese platters,
and crudités boards
- Individual charcuterie gift boxes for corporate gifting and private events
- Gourmet sandwich platters and brunch boards
- Interactive workshops and private event experiences including Afternoon
Tea, board styling sessions, and guided tasting events
Every product leaving the Englewood kitchen reflects the same commitment to quality, detail, and visual impact that defines the Bliss Bites NYNJ name. The kitchen is now fully operational and accepting bookings for events of all sizes throughout New Jersey and New York.
To browse the full catalog, place an order, or inquire about custom catering, visit blissbitesnynj.com or contact the team at sales@blissbitesnynj.com.
All Bliss Bites NYNJ products are prepared with halal-certified ingredients, welcoming guests of all backgrounds and dietary preferences.
About Bliss Bites NYNJ
Bliss Bites NYNJ is a boutique charcuterie and catering company with locations in Union City and Englewood, NJ, serving the New York and New Jersey metro area. Specializing in artisan grazing tables, handcrafted charcuterie boards, and full-service event catering, the brand delivers creativity, elegance, and exceptional quality to weddings, corporate events, private parties, and celebrations of every kind.
Bliss Bites NYNJ
Bliss Bites NYNJ
+1 551-312-7853
sales@blissbitesnynj.com
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