Bliss Bites NYNJ Opens New Charcuterie and Catering Location in Englewood, New Jersey

BlissBites NYNJ CHarcuterie BlissBites NYNJ Logo Charcuterie boards by blissbites nynj

The New Jersey charcuterie and catering brand opens its new Englewood kitchen - where every board, grazing table, and catering experience comes to life.

Englewood felt like the perfect fit for our next chapter. It is a vibrant community with a genuine appreciation for quality food and beautifully crafted experiences. and we are thrilled to be here."” — Bliss Bites NYNJ PR

ENGLEWOOD , NJ, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bliss Bites NYNJ , the New Jersey-based charcuterie and catering company known for its artisan grazing tables and bespoke event experiences, announces the opening of its new kitchen and catering studio at 176A S Van Brunt St, Englewood, NJ 07631.More than a second location, Englewood is where the craft happens. It is the kitchen where every charcuterie board is assembled by hand, where grazing tables are designed and styled, and where the team brings its creative vision to life before heading out to events across New Jersey and New York. For clients, it means a higher level of precision, consistency, and artistry in every order - no matter the size.Founded in Union City, NJ, Bliss Bites NYNJ has grown into one of the region's most recognized names in artisan charcuterie and event catering, serving clients across Hudson County, Bergen County, Manhattan, Brooklyn, and the wider New York metro area. The Englewood studio expands the company's capacity to take on larger events and deliver an even more refined product to every client.Services crafted out of the Englewood studio include:- Handcrafted charcuterie and cheese boards with artisan meats, agedcheeses, fresh fruits, and curated accompaniments- Custom grazing tables for weddings, corporate events, bridal showers,baby showers, and milestone celebrations- Fresh fruit boards, dessert and patisserie boards, caprese platters,and crudités boards- Individual charcuterie gift boxes for corporate gifting and private events- Gourmet sandwich platters and brunch boards- Interactive workshops and private event experiences including AfternoonTea, board styling sessions, and guided tasting eventsEvery product leaving the Englewood kitchen reflects the same commitment to quality, detail, and visual impact that defines the Bliss Bites NYNJ name. The kitchen is now fully operational and accepting bookings for events of all sizes throughout New Jersey and New York.To browse the full catalog, place an order, or inquire about custom catering, visit blissbitesnynj.com or contact the team at sales@blissbitesnynj.com.All Bliss Bites NYNJ products are prepared with halal-certified ingredients, welcoming guests of all backgrounds and dietary preferences.About Bliss Bites NYNJBliss Bites NYNJ is a boutique charcuterie and catering company with locations in Union City and Englewood, NJ, serving the New York and New Jersey metro area. Specializing in artisan grazing tables, handcrafted charcuterie boards, and full-service event catering, the brand delivers creativity, elegance, and exceptional quality to weddings, corporate events, private parties, and celebrations of every kind.

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