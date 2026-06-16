KnitPro Launches Symfonie 2 Knitting Needles & Crochet Hooks, Designed by Makers, for The Makers

The world's most-loved knitting and crochet collection reimagined through the voices of the global crafting community.

EUROPE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KnitPro International, the global leader in knitting and crochet tools distributed across 85+ countries, announces the launch of Symfonie 2 - the next generation of its iconic Symfonie collection, are built from the ground up in response to feedback from makers worldwide.Since its debut, Symfonie's collection of knitting needles, crochet hooks and sets has earned a dedicated following across the global crafting community. When KnitPro set out to develop its successor, the brief was simple: listen first. Thousands of knitters and crocheters shared what they loved, what they wanted refined, and what they'd always wished for in a premium tool. Symfonie 2 is the answer.Ms. Suman, General Manager – Marketing, KnitPro International, says, "Symfonie 2 was shaped by the makers who use our tools every single day. Their feedback guided every decision, from the colours they wanted to see to the practical details that matter most during long crafting sessions. This launch is as much theirs as it is ours".Seven Colors. One Signature Pattern. Instantly Recognisable.The most visible evolution in Symfonie 2 is its colour story. Engineered birchwood now comes in seven joyful hues: Green, Yellow, Orange, Red, Pink, Purple, and Blue, designed in a signature chevron pattern that makes each needle and hook as visually distinctive as it is pleasurable to use. Warm laminated birchwood knitting needles and crochet hooks deliver natural strength and a silky-smooth surface, gentle on hands and effortless on yarn.Laser Markings That LastOne of the most consistent pieces of feedback KnitPro received was simple: size markings that fade or rub off are frustrating. Symfonie 2 addresses this directly. New precision laser markings; permanent, clear, and impossible to rub away, no matter how many hours of use they see. No guesswork. No squinting. Just the size, always where you need it.Engineered for Uninterrupted CreatingBeyond the aesthetic and practical upgrades, Symfonie 2 introduces technical refinements that knitters will feel with every stitch. Ultra-Flex stainless steel cables bend, twist, and move naturally; no kinking, no resistance. A 360° swivel mechanism eliminates mid-row tangling entirely. And the invisible joint, where the knitting needle meets cable, delivers a seamless connection so precise that yarn passes through without interruption from cast-on to bind-off.Sustainability Without CompromiseIn keeping with KnitPro's environmental commitments, Symfonie 2 is FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certified and is presented in fully plastic-free, biodegradable packaging, a reflection of the brand's belief that premium tools and planetary responsibility are not in conflict.Symfonie 2 collectionIt comprises Symfonie 2 knitting needles in single-pointed needles, double-pointed needles, fixed circulars and interchangeable circular needles in sizes 2mm (US 0) - 12mm (US 17), along with eight knitting needle sets.The Symfonie 2 crochet hooks are available in single-ended crochet hooks and Tunisian interchangeable crochet hooks and in sizes ranging from 2mm to 12mm, along with a Tunisian crochet hook set.About KnitPro InternationalKnitPro International is a leading manufacturer of knitting and crochet tools with a presence in over 85 countries. Committed to quality, innovation, and sustainability, KnitPro designs tools that empower crafters worldwide to create with confidence and joy. The company's product range includes knitting needles, crochet hooks, accessories, and storage solutions, all crafted to the highest standards.For more information, visit - https://www.knitpro.eu/en/knitting-needles/symfonie-2

Introducing the All-New Symfonie 2.0 Knitting Needles and Tools

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