OMG Studios Announces Artists Featured in Reconstruction 2.0: Allegories Of A Better World Art Showcase

The Making of America

Artwork showcase will accompany The Making Of America official premiere screening and panel discussion at Pillsbury Theater at Mia

In shaping the artist selection for OMG Studios, I sought works that move beyond critique and toward possibility.” — Alana Taylor-Francis Enfinity.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OMG Studios and the Minnesota Humanities Center are pleased to announce the community premiere of their latest documentary film, The Making of America , on June 28, 2026, in the Pillsbury auditorium at the Minneapolis Institute of Art (Mia). In tandem with the film screening and a post-show panel discussion, the event will feature a community art showcase organized and produced by OMG Studios.Following a national call for art issued by OMG Studios, a select group of artists was chosen to display original works reflecting the theme Reconstruction 2.0: Allegories of a Better World. Artists were challenged to examine complex concepts including virtue and moral courage; truth, justice, and liberation; unlearning and reconstruction; collective imagination; and inherited historical systems.“In shaping the artist selection for OMG Studios, I sought works that move beyond critique and toward possibility,” said Alana Taylor-Francis Enfinity. “The selected artists bring forward powerful reflections on memory, justice, resilience, and imagination—offering visual allegories that challenge us to reconsider inherited narratives and envision more equitable, connected, and hopeful futures.”The following finalists will have their original works featured in the art showcase organized by OMG Studios:● Tami Adedayo (Minneapolis, MN)● Teni Adedayo (Minneapolis, MN)● Ella Beard (Minneapolis, MN)● LaKelle Brawley (Montgomery, AL)● Daphne Burgess (Sacramento, CA)● Giovanni Caprice (Minneapolis, MN)● Joseph “Ra” Cole (Saint Paul, MN)● Zaria Dunn (Wetumpka, AL)● Alana Enfinity (San Francisco, CA)● Carly Linder-Roman (Minneapolis, MN)● Avi Noelle (Saint Paul, MN)● Jayla Poe (Birmingham, AL)● Curtis Riley, Jr. (Oakland, CA)● Wren Westdal (Minneapolis, MN)Event DetailsWHAT: The Making of America Film Premiere & Reconstruction 2.0: Allegories of a Better World Art ShowcaseWHEN: June 28, 2026 | 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM (Film screens at 1:00 PM)WHERE: Minneapolis Institute of Art (Mia) – Pillsbury Theater2400 3rd Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55404TICKETS: Free and open to the public; reservations are required. Reserve tickets at bit.ly/4eSv8id.About The Making Of America FilmThe afternoon’s centerpiece is the premiere of The Making of America, a documentary directed by Monique Linder and produced by OMG Studios in partnership with the Minnesota Humanities Center. The film explores how Enlightenment-era systems of knowledge—including art, science, architecture, and cartography—produced enduring frameworks for racial slavery, territorial extraction, and Indigenous dispossession in what became the United States of America. The Making of America film is film 7 in the Juneteenth Reckoning with Slavery film series.About OMG StudiosOMG Studios is a multidisciplinary media and production studio located in the Raymond-University district of Saint Paul. Our mission is to build cultural sustainability and community, where music and art are essential to human survival and development. We are driven by love for humanity and a desire to empower, nurture, and improve the health and wellness of youth and families in under-invested communities.About Minnesota Humanities CenterMinnesota Humanities Center (MHC), an affiliate to the National Endowment for the Humanities, was founded as an independent non-profit organization in 1971. MHC strengthens our society by promoting the humanities and increasing shared understanding of our collective pasts. MHC creates a wide variety of humanities programming in collaboration with individuals, creators, scholars, and organizations to build a more curious, inclusive, and connected society. MHC has a long history as a grantmaking organization and operates a full-service event center in a historic building in St. Paul.About the VenueThe June 28 screening program will take place in Pillsbury Theater at the Minneapolis Institute of Art. The Reconstruction 2.0: Allegories Of A Better World exhibit is presented by OMG Studios in connection with the screening of The Making of America. Mia is the host venue for the screening program and is not the sponsor, organizer, curator, or presenter of the artwork display.

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