Telesa Echols, Recognized by Influential Women, Advances Education, Legal Advocacy, and Financial Literacy

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent Legal Protection Professional and Veteran Educator with 15+ Years in Special Education Empowering Families Through Advocacy, Financial Awareness, and Life-Changing SupportMemphis, Tennessee — Telesa Echols is an Independent Legal Protection Professional and dedicated educator with more than 15 years of experience in Special Education. Her professional journey spans law enforcement, education, and financial and legal services, reflecting a lifelong commitment to helping individuals and families build stability, confidence, and long-term security.Telesa began her career in public service working in law enforcement, where she served three years at the Sheriff’s Department and five years at the Collierville Police Department. During her time in law enforcement, she worked as both a trainer and jailer, gaining firsthand insight into the challenges faced by individuals within the justice system. While serving in this capacity, she earned her Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of Memphis.Her experiences in law enforcement shaped her worldview and inspired a career transition. She witnessed how limited access to education, resources, and support systems could significantly influence life outcomes. Motivated by a desire to create change earlier in the process, Telesa transitioned into education, where she has spent over 15 years working in Special Education. In this role, she has focused on empowering students through individualized instruction, emotional support, and confidence-building strategies designed to help them reach their full potential.In 2023, Telesa expanded her professional portfolio by earning her insurance license and joining World Financial Group. She later joined GFI in 2025, further strengthening her expertise in financial education, retirement planning, and life insurance services. Through these roles, she has helped clients develop strategies to protect their financial futures while gaining a clearer understanding of long-term planning and wealth protection.Today, as an Independent Representative with LegalShield, Telesa provides individuals and families with access to affordable legal services, identity protection, and advisory support. Her work focuses on empowering clients to make informed decisions and protect themselves from legal and financial vulnerabilities. By combining her background in education, financial literacy, and advocacy, she delivers a holistic approach to community support that addresses both immediate and long-term needs.Telesa attributes her success to perseverance, resilience, and a willingness to learn from mistakes. She emphasizes that failure should not be viewed negatively, but rather as “First Attempt In Learning.” This philosophy has shaped both her teaching and professional development approach, reinforcing the belief that growth is achieved through experience, reflection, and persistence.One of the most defining moments in her career occurred during her first year of teaching Special Education. She worked closely with a student who was struggling behaviorally and at risk of falling behind academically. Instead of giving up on the student, Telesa chose to meet him at his level and provide individualized support.Through consistent communication and observation, she discovered that the student was often hungry, which significantly impacted his ability to focus and participate in class. When she asked what would help him perform better, the student shared that having food would make a difference in his behavior and academic performance. He specifically mentioned simple meals such as bologna, bread, and mayonnaise.In response, Telesa placed a refrigerator inside her classroom closet and ensured that the student had access to food each day. Once his basic needs were met, his behavior improved dramatically, and his academic performance began to rise.That experience became a defining moment in her career. Telesa describes it as her “most crowning moment” because it revealed the importance of understanding the deeper needs behind behavior. It reinforced her belief that educators must look beyond surface-level challenges to identify and address root causes. Now more than 15 years into her teaching career, she continues to carry this lesson as a guiding principle in both her classroom and professional life.Telesa also believes in the principle that the more one gives, the more one receives in return. She finds deep fulfillment in helping others not only through education but also by increasing awareness around financial literacy, life insurance, and legal protection. Her goal is to empower individuals with knowledge that allows them to build stability, protect their families, and improve their overall quality of life.A key influence in Telesa’s professional journey has been her mentor, Ms. Johnson, who guided her during her first year of teaching. As part of her onboarding into the education field, Telesa was assigned a mentor to support her transition and professional development.Ms. Johnson quickly became a lasting and impactful figure in her life. Even today, after many years in education, Telesa continues to maintain contact with her mentor, often seeking guidance, advice, and perspective on professional challenges.Ms. Johnson played a critical role in helping her develop instructional strategies for working with challenging students, while also building her confidence as an educator. Telesa credits this mentorship with shaping her teaching style and reinforcing the importance of collaboration and continuous learning. She firmly believes that having a trusted mentor is essential for long-term professional growth and success.Telesa is also passionate about encouraging young women to remain persistent in the face of challenges. She advises that setbacks and mistakes should never be viewed as reasons to stop pursuing goals. Instead, they should be seen as opportunities for growth and development.She encourages young women to set clear goals and to continuously build upon them once achieved. According to Telesa, success is not a single destination but a continuous process of setting and reaching new milestones.She also emphasizes the importance of overcoming fear. In her view, fear is one of the greatest barriers to progress, and refusing to act because of fear can prevent individuals from reaching their full potential. She reiterates her belief that “fail” represents a First Attempt In Learning, and that every experience contributes to personal and professional growth.In her professional field, Telesa identifies time management and missed opportunities as two of the most significant challenges. She believes that many individuals struggle to effectively manage their time, which often leads to lost opportunities for growth, networking, and professional advancement.She stresses the importance of staying active, visible, and engaged within both the industry and the community. According to Telesa, opportunities are abundant, but individuals must be intentional about stepping forward and participating to benefit from them.She also highlights the importance of education and awareness. In her experience, many people are not fully aware of the resources and protections available to them. By increasing public engagement and education, professionals can help individuals and families make more informed decisions about their legal and financial well-being.When attending events, Telesa prioritizes education over sales. Her approach is to provide valuable information first and allow individuals to determine whether they would like to pursue additional support. For her, success is defined by exposure, education, and meaningful community engagement rather than transactional outcomes.The values most important to Telesa include compassion, service, perseverance, and family. She is deeply committed to helping others improve their lives and actively contributing to the well-being of her community.Family plays a central role in her life. Telesa is a proud mother of one daughter and grandmother to three granddaughters, ages 13, 10, and 5. She cherishes time spent with them through shared meals, movie nights, and planned family outings. She and her oldest granddaughter enjoy watching horror movies together, carefully selecting content appropriate for younger family members.Telesa also provides daily care for her 76-year-old father. Her mornings begin at approximately 4:00 a.m., as she prepares for the day and ensures her father is cared for and ready by 5:15 a.m. This routine reflects her deep sense of responsibility, discipline, and commitment to family service.Telesa is a strong advocate for intentional living—approaching life with purpose rather than routine. She is also committed to lifelong learning, regularly studying leadership and personal development books such as Intentional Living, The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership, and Developing the Leader Within You 2.0 by John C. Maxwell, in addition to scripture and educational materials. She is currently pursuing an Ed.S. in Principalship at the University of Arkansas, further strengthening her leadership capacity in education and beyond.Known for her compassion, persistence, and unwavering commitment to service, Telesa Echols continues to serve as a trusted advocate for families seeking support in education, financial planning, and legal protection. Her guiding philosophy—centered on perseverance, service, and lifelong learning—continues to define a career dedicated to meaningful impact and community empowerment.Learn More about Telesa Echols:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Telesa-Echols Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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