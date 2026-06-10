LEE’S FAMOUS RECIPE CHICKEN BREAKS GROUND ON O’FALLON RESTAURANT

Missouri location will be first ground-up build showcasing brand’s latest restaurant prototype

O’FALLON, MO, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken , the brand celebrating 60 years of its famous recipe, this week broke ground on its newest Missouri restaurant. Lee’s leadership team joined City of O’Fallon Mayor Bill Hennessy and representatives from the O’Fallon Chamber of Commerce to commemorate the milestone and celebrate the brand’s continued growth in the region.Located at 988 Bryan Road, just off Interstate 70, the new restaurant will be the first ground-up build featuring Lee’s latest prototype. The updated design reflects the brand’s evolution while honoring the quality, flavor and hospitality that have defined Lee’s for six decades.“We were honored to share this exciting milestone with Mayor Hennessy and leaders of the O’Fallon community,” said Ryan Weaver , CEO of Lee’s Famous RecipeChicken. “As we celebrate our 60th anniversary, this groundbreaking represents both our rich history and our bright future. We look forward to serving more people in the St. Louis community that have been long-time guests of Lee’s.”In addition to local officials and business leaders, the ceremony was attended by Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken CEO Ryan Weaver, Chief Development Officer Logan Sumner and Director of Store Design & Construction Brian Seitz, who are helping drive the brand’s strategic growth and restaurant modernization efforts across the country.The O’Fallon restaurant will mark the 17th Lee’s location in Missouri and the 16th in the greater St. Louis market. The restaurant is expected to open in the Fall of 2026.Lee’s continues to accelerate its expansion nationwide, with 10 new restaurants projected to open in the next 12 months, bringing the systemwide total to 140 locations. The company currently operates restaurants across 12 states and Canada.For more information about Lee’s Famous RecipeChicken, including franchise opportunities, visit www.LeesFamousRecipe.com About Lee’s Famous RecipeChickenFor 60 years, Lee’s Famous RecipeChicken, a quick service franchise founded in Lima, Ohio, has specialized in fresh, never-frozen chicken. Lee’s has been recognized for three years in a row as a top 10 Fast Food Fried Chicken by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Award. Today, there are more than 130 Lee’s Famous RecipeChicken locations in 12 U.S. states and in Canada, most are individually owned and operated. For additional information, please visit www.LeesFamousRecipe.com

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