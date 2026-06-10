Bottled Water Market Set for Robust Growth, Expected to Hit $515.3 Billion by 2031

Increasing awareness regarding health and wellness has significantly influenced beverage consumption patterns worldwide.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, the global bottled water market was valued at $301.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $515.3 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1802 Comprehensive Market Intelligence for Strategic Decision-Making:- The report provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, evaluating business segments, product portfolios, revenue contributions, and geographical footprints of leading market participants. It highlights strategic initiatives adopted by key companies and offers valuable insights into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, pricing trends, and regulatory developments.- To ensure accurate and reliable market intelligence, the study utilizes analytical frameworks such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis across major regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The research is supported by extensive evaluation of more than 3,500 industry-related documents, including annual reports, product literature, government publications, industry announcements, and recognized journals.Key Trends Shaping the Bottled Water Industry:-Growing Consumer Focus on Health and Hygiene:- Increasing awareness regarding health and wellness has significantly influenced beverage consumption patterns worldwide. Consumers are gradually reducing their intake of sugary soft drinks and shifting toward healthier alternatives such as bottled water. Public health campaigns and government initiatives across North America and Europe have further encouraged water consumption, supporting market growth.Rising Demand in Developing Economies:- Developing countries across Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa are witnessing strong growth in bottled water consumption. Concerns related to water quality and access to safe drinking water continue to drive demand. Rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and expanding retail networks are further accelerating market penetration in these regions.Sustainability Driving Industry Innovation:- Environmental concerns and stricter regulations on plastic waste have prompted bottled water manufacturers to adopt sustainable practices. Regulatory measures such as the European Union’s Single-Use Plastics Directive have encouraged companies to invest in recyclable materials, lightweight packaging solutions, and eco-friendly production processes, reshaping the industry's future.Leading Companies Profiled in the Report:The study analyzes the strategies and market presence of several prominent industry players, including:- Danone- Niagara Bottling, LLC- Nestlé Waters- PepsiCo, Inc.- The Coca-Cola Company- VOSS of Norway AS- Nongfu Spring- Icelandic Glacial Inc.- BlueTriton Brands, Inc.- Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd.Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Regional Market:- The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period and accounted for 27.0% of the global market share in 2021. Strong demand from countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia is driving regional growth.- China remains the largest consumer of bottled water in the region, followed by India and Japan. Additionally, favorable manufacturing economics, including lower labor costs, affordable production infrastructure, and cost-effective raw materials, continue to attract global manufacturers to establish and expand operations in Asia-Pacific.Frequently Asked Questions:-What are the emerging trends in the global bottled water market?- Growing health awareness, rising demand in developing economies, and sustainability-focused packaging innovations are among the key trends shaping the industry.Which region dominates future growth?- Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period.What is the projected market size by 2031?- The global bottled water market is forecast to reach $515.3 billion by 2031.Which major companies are covered in the report?- The study profiles leading industry participants including Danone, PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company, Nestlé Waters, Niagara Bottling, Nongfu Spring, BlueTriton Brands, and others.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bottled-water-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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