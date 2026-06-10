Influential Women Profiles: Odrys De Jesus, MBA/ASM: Quality and Regulatory Specialist with Frida

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biotechnology and Medical Device Quality Leader Advancing Regulatory Excellence, Servant Leadership, and STEM Education Through Emerging TechnologiesMiami, Florida — Odrys De Jesus, MBA/ASM, is a quality and regulatory specialist with extensive experience across the biotechnology and medical device industries, currently working with Frida, a company that develops innovative products for babies and mothers. With a strong foundation in microbiology, science, and business leadership, she plays a critical role in ensuring product quality, regulatory compliance, and continuous improvement across complex operational environments.In her current position, Odrys brings scientific rigor and analytical precision to her daily responsibilities, including data review, risk anticipation, non-conformance management, and cross-functional collaboration. She is actively involved in design collaboration and supplier partnerships, helping ensure that quality standards are not only met but embedded into every stage of product development and production. In addition, she provides leadership and training to peers, fostering a culture of quality and accountability across multiple teams and generations of professionals.Odrys’s career reflects a unique combination of technical expertise, leadership development, and service-driven purpose. She began her professional journey in highly respected global organizations, including Johnson & Johnson and Amgen, where her performance and analytical capabilities quickly distinguished her as a rising leader. Over time, she advanced into senior roles, managing teams and contributing to high-impact initiatives within highly regulated environments.During the COVID-19 pandemic, Odrys applied her background in microbiology and forensic psychology in an unconventional but impactful way. Working in an agricultural setting, she helped design and implement safety and sanitation protocols that protected workers and significantly reduced health risks. This experience reinforced her commitment to practical, people-centered leadership and demonstrated her ability to translate scientific expertise into real-world solutions that directly safeguard lives.Her academic background provides the foundation for her multidisciplinary approach. Odrys holds dual Bachelor’s degrees in Criminal Justice and Biology, with a concentration in Microbiology and Parasitology, from the University of Puerto Rico. She also earned a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Quality Management from Universidad del Turabo within the Ana G. Méndez University System. In recognition of her academic and professional achievements, she has been named to Who’s Who twice and is a member of the Golden Key Honor Society.Beyond her technical credentials, Odrys is deeply committed to mentorship, inclusion, and professional development. She consistently integrates scientific insight with leadership strategy to improve workplace performance and foster environments where individuals feel supported, empowered, and capable of growth. Her approach emphasizes not only compliance and quality excellence, but also the human dimension of organizational success.Odrys attributes her success to setting clear goals and maintaining a continuous drive for improvement. Rather than focusing on external perceptions or limitations associated with her background, she focuses on her aspirations and long-term objectives. Coming from a small island that is often stereotyped or underestimated, she has experienced firsthand how assumptions can shape perception—but she has never allowed those assumptions to define her path.Instead, she has built her career on discipline, vision, and determination. Odrys values balance in her personal and professional life, recognizing the importance of rest and restoration while maintaining strong focus and productivity during the workweek. For her, success is not determined by geography or circumstance, but by clarity of purpose and commitment to continuous progress.One of the most influential lessons in Odrys’s career came early on, when a mentor emphasized the importance of humility in leadership. She was advised that if she wanted to truly influence others, she needed to communicate in a way that met people where they are, rather than relying solely on technical expertise or advanced terminology.In highly technical fields, it can be easy for communication to become overly complex or inaccessible. Odrys learned that true leadership requires balancing expertise with empathy—ensuring that ideas are communicated clearly, inclusively, and in a way that fosters understanding across diverse teams.By embracing this philosophy, she has strengthened collaboration across departments, improved communication effectiveness, and contributed to more cohesive and productive team environments. She views humility not as a limitation, but as a strategic strength that enhances leadership impact and builds trust.Odrys is also a strong advocate for women’s empowerment, particularly in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. She believes it is essential for women to achieve financial independence and pursue their passions without limitation or dependency. In industries that have traditionally been male-dominated, she sees both a responsibility and an opportunity for women to reshape expectations and expand representation.She acknowledges that challenges are inevitable in these environments, but emphasizes that overcoming them serves a greater purpose beyond individual success. Each barrier broken contributes to a broader cultural shift that makes it easier for future generations of women to enter and thrive in STEM careers.Her advice to young women is to embrace their journey with confidence and persistence. She encourages them to remain focused on their goals, even in the face of obstacles, and to recognize that their efforts contribute to meaningful change that extends beyond themselves. In doing so, they become part of a larger movement toward equity, inclusion, and opportunity.Education is another area where Odrys sees both significant challenges and transformative potential. She believes that modern education systems must evolve to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world. While continued learning and professional development are essential in any technical field, she notes that they are often undervalued or underutilized.At the same time, she sees tremendous opportunity for education to become more adaptive, forward-thinking, and aligned with technological advancement. With the rapid rise of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies reshaping industries, she believes education systems must integrate these tools in meaningful ways.According to Odrys, aligning education with innovation is not optional—it is essential for preparing both current professionals and future generations for success. If embraced effectively, she believes education can serve as a powerful platform for skill development, creativity, and long-term career readiness in an increasingly complex global landscape.At the core of Odrys’s professional and personal philosophy is the value of service. She strives to embody servant leadership by supporting others, contributing positively to her environment, and fostering growth in those around her. She recognizes that many individuals navigate stress, uncertainty, and competing demands, and she makes a conscious effort to provide encouragement, stability, and support wherever possible.While she may not always be outwardly expressive, Odrys is intentional about creating positive, respectful interactions and maintaining a grounded presence in her work. She also prioritizes self-care and balance, ensuring she recharges when needed so she can continue showing up effectively for others.For Odrys, service is not simply a professional approach—it is a guiding principle that shapes how she engages with her work, her colleagues, and the broader world. It reflects her belief that leadership is ultimately about empowering others, improving systems, and contributing to something larger than oneself.Through her work in quality and regulatory leadership, her advocacy for education and women in STEM, and her commitment to servant leadership, Odrys De Jesus continues to make a meaningful impact in her industry and beyond, helping to shape a future defined by excellence, inclusion, and continuous improvement.Learn More about Odrys De Jesus:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/odrys-dejesus Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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