Influential Women: Stephanie Hall, CIT, breaks barriers as a construction executive & J & D Rack Excavation CEO.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Championing Women in Trades, Mentorship, and Legacy-Driven Leadership While Steering Historic Excavation Firm Into Its Next EraCincinnati, Ohio — Stephanie Hall, CIT, is a pioneering construction executive with more than 26 years of experience in the construction industry, known for breaking barriers, leading complex projects, and championing opportunities for women in the trades. From her earliest days in shop and drafting classes as the only female student to becoming the first female and first non-family CEO of a 93-year-old excavation company, Stephanie’s career reflects resilience, technical excellence, and transformative leadership.Inspired by her father to pursue construction, Stephanie entered the field with determination and curiosity at a young age. She excelled in high school technical courses before advancing her education at the University of Cincinnati, where she earned three degrees in Construction Management, Architectural Engineering, and Civil Engineering. She later completed a postgraduate program at Clemson University, earning her Construction Industry Technician (CIT) designation.Her academic foundation propelled a career defined by firsts. Throughout her professional journey, Stephanie repeatedly became the first woman to serve as project engineer and project manager across multiple firms, establishing herself as a trailblazer in an industry historically dominated by men. In doing so, she consistently opened doors for other women entering construction and helped redefine expectations for leadership in the field.Stephanie’s project portfolio includes a wide range of high-profile developments across the United States, including K–12 educational facilities, luxury resorts, and multi-million-dollar Disney development projects in Orlando, Florida. Her experience spans both technical execution and executive oversight, giving her a comprehensive understanding of construction operations from design through completion.In 2010, Stephanie returned to Cincinnati to take on a leadership role as president of D.A.G. Construction, where she transformed the small, family-owned business into a significantly larger regional competitor. Her leadership focused on operational efficiency, project expansion, and organizational growth, helping the company strengthen its market position.She later brought her expertise to Crestpoint Development, where she managed private client construction projects and continued to refine her leadership approach in both development and client-focused delivery. In 2023, Stephanie joined J & D Rack Excavation, marking another pivotal chapter in her career.In January 2024, she made history once again when she was appointed the first female and first non-family Chief Executive Officer of J & D Rack Excavation, a 93-year-old company with deep roots in the construction and excavation industry. Today, Stephanie leads operations alongside a fourth-generation family business partner, guiding the organization through continued growth while preserving its long-standing legacy.Beyond her executive responsibilities, Stephanie is deeply committed to mentorship, workforce development, and increasing diversity in construction. She serves on the Outreach Committee for the Spirit of Construction Foundation and has held advisory roles with universities and industry organizations, where she actively supports students and young professionals entering the trades.Her hands-on leadership style and dedication to excellence have earned her a reputation as a results-driven executive who values both precision and people. Stephanie is widely recognized for her ability to manage complex projects while maintaining a strong focus on quality, safety, and organizational integrity.Despite her extensive accomplishments, Stephanie attributes her success not to a traditional path but to resilience and determination. She describes herself as someone who developed “thick skin” early in her career, learning to navigate skepticism, criticism, and challenges in a demanding industry.From the beginning, Stephanie embraced adversity as motivation. Rather than withdrawing in the face of doubt, she consistently responded by pushing harder and proving her capabilities through performance. She often recalls early experiences where she was underestimated or told she would not last in construction, particularly as a young woman entering a male-dominated field.Instead of allowing those expectations to define her, Stephanie used them as fuel. She became committed to demonstrating that she could succeed not only in construction but also in leadership roles that demanded technical skill, strategic thinking, and emotional resilience.Throughout her career, she has embraced the belief that challenges are growth opportunities. Whether leading large-scale development projects or managing operational transitions, Stephanie has consistently leaned into complexity with determination and focus.She also credits a strong professional network as a critical factor in her success. In her current role as CEO, she works closely with a group of peers—many of them women executives—who provide guidance, collaboration, and support across a wide range of business challenges. This network has proven invaluable in navigating everything from human resources issues to operational decision-making and technical problem-solving.Stephanie encourages young women entering the construction industry to prioritize building similar support systems. She emphasizes the importance of mentorship and surrounding oneself with trusted advisors who can guide both challenges and opportunities.Reflecting on her own journey, she acknowledges that having mentors earlier in her career could have made a significant difference, particularly during moments of uncertainty or workplace adversity. Because of this, she is committed to ensuring that future generations of women do not feel isolated in the industry.In addition to mentorship, Stephanie stresses the importance of self-belief and perseverance. She encourages young professionals not to allow others to define their limitations, noting that external doubt often has little correlation with actual capability. Her message to the next generation is clear: remain determined, seek support, and stay focused on long-term goals regardless of external opinions.Stephanie also identifies one of the most pressing challenges in the construction industry today as the continued underrepresentation of women in the field. Despite increased awareness and gradual progress, she believes the pace of change has not met expectations.This gap in representation has become a driving force behind her outreach efforts. Stephanie actively participates in career fairs and educational events, often engaging directly with students while wearing her construction safety gear, including a hard hat and boots. These interactions frequently challenge stereotypes and spark curiosity among young women who may not have previously considered a career in construction.For Stephanie, these moments are powerful opportunities to reshape perceptions of the industry. She believes visibility is essential, and she is committed to demonstrating that leadership roles in construction are achievable for women at every level.Her overarching goal is simple yet impactful: if her presence and example inspire even one young woman to pursue a career in construction, she considers that a meaningful success.At the core of Stephanie’s leadership philosophy are the values of legacy, mentorship, and responsibility. She takes great pride in her role as steward of a 93-year-old family business and views her position not only as an executive responsibility but also as a commitment to preserving and advancing a long-standing legacy.She is especially focused on fostering the next generation of leadership within the organization, including mentoring the children of her business partner. Stephanie emphasizes that opportunity should be inclusive, and she actively encourages all young people in her professional circle—regardless of gender—to see themselves as future leaders.For Stephanie, leadership extends beyond operational performance. It is rooted in stewardship, accountability, and the responsibility to build something sustainable for future generations.She is equally committed to serving as a visible role model for women in construction. Whether through speaking engagements, industry outreach, or educational initiatives, she actively works to increase representation and inspire others to pursue careers in the trades.Ultimately, Stephanie Hall’s career reflects a powerful combination of resilience, technical mastery, and purpose-driven leadership. Through her work as a CEO, mentor, and industry advocate, she continues to shape the future of construction while ensuring that opportunity, integrity, and legacy remain at the center of every project she leads.Learn More about Stephanie Hall:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Stephanie-Hall Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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