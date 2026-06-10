Elevare Training Releases Guide to Help Beauty Professionals Distinguish Between SHBBINF002 and HLTINF005 Infection Control Courses

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Salisbury, QLD – Elevare Training, a Registered Training Organisation (RTO No. 46372), has issued an educational guide designed to help beauty and skin penetration professionals understand the critical differences between two commonly confused infection control courses: SHBBINF002 maintain infection control standards and HLTINF005 maintain infection prevention for skin penetration treatments.

The two courses address different scopes of practice within the beauty industry, yet professionals frequently enroll in the wrong one. SHBBINF002 covers general infection control standards applicable to beauty services, while HLTINF005 focuses specifically on infection prevention measures required for skin penetration treatments such as tattooing, cosmetic tattooing, and body piercing. Selecting the incorrect infection control certificate can leave practitioners non-compliant with government regulations that govern their specific services.

“Choosing between SHBBINF002 and HLTINF005 is not a matter of preference; it depends entirely on the services you perform,” said a spokesperson for Elevare Training. “A beauty professional doing skin penetration work needs HLTINF005, not SHBBINF002. Getting this wrong can mean operating outside of compliance, which puts both the professional and their clients at risk. Our guide was created to make this distinction clear so practitioners can enroll in the right infection control training from the start.”

Clarifying Which Course Applies to Which Services

The guide directly addresses the confusion that arises because both courses deal with infection control but serve different professional requirements. SHBBINF002 maintains infection control standards and is designed for general beauty services where skin penetration is not involved. HLTINF005 maintain infection prevention for skin penetration treatments is mandatory for professionals whose work involves breaking the skin’s surface. The guide explains these distinctions in plain terms so professionals can match the correct course to their practice.

Compliance With Government Regulations

Holding the wrong infection control certificate can result in non-compliance with the regulations that apply to a practitioner’s specific services. The guide outlines why the distinction matters from a regulatory standpoint, helping professionals understand that infection control courses are not interchangeable. Practitioners performing skin penetration treatments who hold only SHBBINF002 may not meet the requirements set by relevant authorities for their scope of work.

Accessible, Self-Paced Infection Control Training

Elevare Training RTO No. 46372 offers both SHBBINF002 and HLTINF005 as nationally accredited infection control courses through online, self-paced study options available across Australia. This format allows working professionals to complete their infection control training without interrupting their existing schedules, with instant enrollment and the ability to begin study immediately.

Guided Support Throughout Enrollment and Study

Beyond the guide itself, Elevare Training provides support from expert trainers to help professionals confirm which course SHBBINF002 or HLTINF005 is appropriate for their services before they enroll. This step helps prevent the common mistake of completing the wrong certification and having to re-enroll.

Beauty and skin penetration professionals who are uncertain about which infection control course applies to their work can access the guide and enrollment information through Elevare Training’s website.

About Elevare Training

Elevare Training (RTO No. 46372) is a Salisbury, Queensland-based Registered Training Organisation specializing in nationally accredited cosmetic tattoo and beauty training. The institution offers online, self-paced courses across Australia and has received over 45 five-star Google reviews.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q1: What is the primary difference between the SHBBINF002 and HLTINF005 infection control courses?

A: SHBBINF002 covers general infection control standards for beauty services, while HLTINF005 is mandatory for professionals performing skin penetration treatments such as tattooing, cosmetic tattooing, and body piercing. Choosing the correct course ensures practitioners remain compliant with government regulations for their specific scope of work.

Q2: Who is Elevare Training and what services do they provide?

A: Elevare Training is a Salisbury, Queensland-based Registered Training Organisation (RTO No. 46372) specializing in nationally accredited cosmetic tattoo and beauty training. They offer online, self-paced courses across Australia and provide guided support from expert trainers to help students select the correct certification.

Q3: How can beauty professionals access these infection control courses?

A: Prospective students can enroll instantly through Elevare Training’s website to begin self-paced, online study immediately. The organization also provides a guide and access to expert trainers to help professionals confirm whether they need SHBBINF002 or HLTINF005 before they start.

CONTACT INFORMATION

https://thenewsfront.com/elevare-training-releases-guide-to-help-beauty-professionals-distinguish-between-shbbinf002-and-hltinf005-infection-control-courses/

108a Henson Rd

Salisbury

QLD

Australia

0417 554 144

https://aidtobeautytraining.com.au/

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