ZeroMax Moving Urges NYC Residents to Book Summer Moves Early

Brooklyn-based ZeroMax Moving says July and August weekends are filling fast and shares five steps to protect your summer move.

In peak season we're booked two to three weeks out on most weekends. Start talking to your mover now - not the week before your lease ends.” — Davronbek Nizamiddinov

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Summer is the busiest moving season in New York City, and ZeroMax Moving and Storage is urging anyone with a summer relocation on the calendar to lock in a moving date now, before peak-season availability runs out.The Brooklyn-based company enters June with its schedule filling quickly for July and August - the two months that consistently drive the highest move volume across all five boroughs. With more than 10,000 moves completed since 2008, the team at ZeroMax has a close-up view of how fast things can unravel when New Yorkers wait too long to book a crew."June through August, we're booked two to three weeks out on most weekends," said Davronbek Nizamiddinov, Founder and Owner of ZeroMax Moving and Storage. "If you're planning a summer move, start talking to your mover now - not the week before your lease ends."Why Summer Is NYC's Most Demanding Moving WindowA mix of lease cycles, school calendars, and building logistics makes summer in New York uniquely high-pressure. Most NYC leases turn over Sept. 1, which compresses a large share of the city's move-in and move-out activity into a six-to-eight-week window. Freight elevator reservations - typically required 48 to 72 hours in advance at Manhattan high-rises and larger Brooklyn co-ops - add another layer of complexity that many residents don't account for until it's too late.ZeroMax coordinates Certificate of Insurance (COI) requirements directly with building management on behalf of its clients, a step that catches many residents off guard when they book with less-prepared moving companies."COI paperwork can stop a move cold if your mover isn't ready for it," Nizamiddinov said. "We handle that coordination with building staff directly. It's a small detail until it's the thing keeping you out of your new apartment on moving day."Five Steps to Protect Your Summer MoveBased on 17-plus years and more than 10,000 NYC relocations, ZeroMax Moving and Storage recommends five steps every summer mover should take before moving day arrives:1. Book at least three weeks out. Weekend dates in July and August disappear fast. Midweek dates tend to offer more flexibility and often come in at lower rates.2. Request a flat-fee quote. Hourly rates can grow when elevator delays, parking complications, or extra boxes push a job past its original estimate. A flat fee removes that uncertainty before moving day begins.3. Confirm COI requirements early. Contact building management at least 10 business days before your move to find out exactly what documentation your mover needs to provide.4. Reserve the freight elevator in advance. In high-rise buildings, freight elevators book up right alongside apartment demand during peak summer weeks. Do not assume availability.5. Purge before you pack. Moving fewer items means a shorter job and a lower bill. Summer moves tend to stretch when people realize mid-move they are hauling things they planned to donate months ago.Flat-Fee Pricing for a Stress-Free Moving DayZeroMax built its flat-fee model around one straightforward idea: the price quoted is the price paid. No hidden charges, no additions tacked on at the end of a long and exhausting moving day. The company also offers to beat any comparable quote from a licensed mover by 5 to 10 percent."People are already managing heat, deadlines, and a lot of moving parts all at once," Nizamiddinov said. "Finding out the bill is a few hundred dollars more than expected at the very end of the day adds real stress to an already stressful experience. With our flat fee, that is one thing they do not have to worry about."ZeroMax provides insurance coverage beyond the $0.60-per-pound legal minimum and its crews train specifically for the conditions NYC throws at movers - brownstone stairwells, narrow corridors, walk-up buildings, and tight street access across neighborhoods from Carroll Gardens to Washington Heights to Astoria.Anyone comparing movers brooklyn, ny will find ZeroMax Moving and Storage consistently rated among the top options in the borough, with a 4.7-star Google rating and a 5-star Yelp rating backed by hundreds of verified customer reviews.Residents and businesses searching for movers nyc across all five boroughs can reach ZeroMax directly at (929) 295-6262 or by email at sales@zeromaxmoving.com. Free quotes are available online and by phone seven days a week.About ZeroMax Moving and StorageZeroMax Moving and Storage is a Brooklyn-based moving company serving all five New York City boroughs since 2008. Founded by Davronbek Nizamiddinov, the company has completed more than 10,000 local and long-distance moves, earning a 4.7-star Google rating, a 4.8-star Trustpilot rating, a 5-star Yelp rating, and a 4.8-star Thumbtack rating. ZeroMax offers local, residential, apartment, office and commercial, long-distance, same-day, and flat-fee moving, along with fine art moving, packing services, storage, and specialty moving for TVs, appliances, and mattresses. The company is fully licensed and insured, holding USDOT #3224565, NYS DOT #40574, and MC #1009800. For a free quote, contact ZeroMax Moving and Storage at (929) 295-6262, sales@zeromaxmoving.com, or visit zeromaxmoving.com.

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