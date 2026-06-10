United States Chief Technology Officer Ethan Klein to Outline the White House’s Quantum Strategy at Quantum.Tech World

Exclusive fireside chat comes as quantum technology moves to the centre of US competitiveness, security and innovation policy.

Having the U.S. CTO join us reflects both the pace of progress across the industry and the importance of the conversations taking place between government, academia and industry leaders.” — Laurence Coldicott

MASSACHUSETTS, MA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a pivotal moment for the future of American technology leadership, Dr. Ethan Klein, U.S. CTO and Associate Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, will take the stage at Quantum.Tech World 2026 for an exclusive fireside chat on June 25.

As the White House's most senior technology official, Dr. Klein sits at the centre of US strategy across quantum computing, artificial intelligence, biotechnology and advanced energy. His appearance comes as Washington increases its focus on quantum technologies as a critical pillar of economic competitiveness, national security and scientific leadership.

For attendees, it represents a rare opportunity to hear directly from one of the architects shaping America's technology agenda and the country's approach to winning the global quantum race.

Taking place just two weeks from now, Quantum.Tech World will bring together more than 1,000 leaders from government, national laboratories, academia, defence, finance, healthcare and enterprise technology for what is set to be one of the largest gatherings of the quantum ecosystem in North America.

Dr. Klein's fireside chat will explore the role quantum technology will play in America's future competitiveness, the challenges facing commercialisation and adoption, and the policies required to accelerate US leadership in one of the world's most strategically important technologies.

"Quantum has become a strategic national priority," said Laurence Coldicott, Senior Content Director at Quantum.Tech World. "Having the U.S. CTO join us at this moment reflects both the pace of progress across the industry and the importance of the conversations taking place between government, academia and industry leaders."

The discussion continues on June 25, featuring Brad Blakestad, the White House’s Director of the National Quantum Coordination Office, alongside Elizabeth Rothenberger, Senior Director, Strategic Communications, FTI Consulting.

Together, the sessions provide an unprecedented look at how government, research institutions and industry are aligning to build talent, accelerate innovation and strengthen America's position as a global quantum leader.

Dr. Klein joins a speaker faculty that includes Peter Shor, Paul Dabbar, Kimberly Budil, Mikhail Lukin, DARPA, NASA, NIST and leaders from Lockheed Martin, Boeing, GSK, Roche, AbbVie, Mastercard and all 17 U.S. Department of Energy National Laboratories and Technology Centers.

Access the Conversation

As the industry moves from awareness to execution, the ability to engage directly with peers, policymakers, and technology leaders is becoming increasingly important.

📍 Quantum.Tech World 2026 | Boston | June 25–26

👉 Register now to join the conversations shaping the future of enterprise security

About Quantum.Tech World

Quantum.Tech World is the flagship global gathering for leaders advancing quantum technologies, HPC and AI. The 2026 edition brings together enterprises, all 17 US DOE national laboratories, government agencies, academia and the world’s top research institutions to accelerate scientific progress, collaboration, and commercial adoption.

For the full agenda and registration, visit quantumtechexpo.com

Register as press: https://www.alphaevents.com/events-quantumtechus/srspricing?tier=6932a4d50b57f7101d34db6e

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