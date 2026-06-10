Đurić Participates in a Series of Activities During the Official Visit of the President of Angola to Serbia

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Marko Đurić participated, as a member of the delegation led by the President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, in the plenary meeting of the Serbian and Angolan delegations, held as part of the official multi-day visit of the President of the Republic of Angola, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, to Serbia.

During the visit, Minister Đurić held a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Angola, Téte António, with whom he signed the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Serbia and the Government of the Republic of Angola on the Gainful Employment of Family Members of Diplomatic Mission Staff and Members of the Administrative and Technical Staff.

The Serbian Foreign Minister also took part in the round table entitled “Serbia and Angola: From Successful Projects to New Partnerships – 50 Years of Friendship and Cooperation”, which highlighted significant opportunities for further strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries, bearing in mind that Angola is one of the leading economies in Sub-Saharan Africa.

In the presence of President Aleksandar Vučić of Serbia and President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço of Angola, ten cooperation documents between the two countries were exchanged today.

Minister Đurić and President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço also attended a commemorative ceremony at the monument to Agostinho Neto in Belgrade, where tribute was paid to the first President of independent Angola.