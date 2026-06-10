Electric Motor Market Revenue to Near $373.9 Billion Globally by 2032

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Electric Motor Market by Motor type (Alternate Current (AC) Motor, and Direct Current (DC) Motor), Application (Automobile- traction motor, Automobile - non-traction motor, HVAC, Medical equipment, Industrial machinery, Household appliances, and Others), and Power rating (Up to 5 kW, 5 kW to 10 kW, 10 kW to 75 kW, Above 75 kW): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the "electric motor market" was valued at $142.2 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $373.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2023 to 2032.Get a Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/216 Prime determinants of growthAn increase in demand for energy-efficient electric motors, increased sales of consumer electronics and appliances in developing countries, and a rise in demand for electric vehicles drive the growth of the global electric motor market. However, the high initial cost of electric motors restricts the market growth. Moreover, advancements in technology present new opportunities in the coming years.Purchase This Comprehensive Report (PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/49Su9Mn The Alternate Current (AC) Motor segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBy motor type, the Alternate Current (AC) Motor segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global electric motor market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. AC motors are used for obtaining high kilowatt output. They offer better efficiency as compared to induction motors and are used in applications operating at constant speed. Moreover, synchronous motors are used in substations and generating stations, which are connected to bus bars for improvisation of power factor. However, the DC motor segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.9% from 2023 to 2032. DC motors are mechanically commutated motors, which are ideal for use in high-speed applications. They are widely used in various medical equipment in the healthcare industry, owing to their size and working efficiency, which boosts the market for DC motors.The above 75 kW segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.Based on power rating, above 75 kW segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the global electric motor market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The 5 kW to 10 kW segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.1% from 2023 to 2032. This is owing to rise in demand for high power rating motors for industrial applications.The automobile-traction motor segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBy application, the automobile-traction motor segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global electric motor market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 14.8% from 2023 to 2032. The automobile industry is witnessing substantial demand for green vehicles to safeguard the environment by reducing carbon emissions from the vehicles. Therefore, the trend of using premium efficiency motors in electric cars is gaining traction in the motor vehicles sector. Electric vehicles are witnessing high traction in the market, due to the variety of technological advancements. Electric vehicles are advantageous as compared to conventional vehicles in terms of features such as higher fuel economy and low carbon emission.Access Your Customized Sample Report & TOC Now: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/216 Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global electric motor market revenue, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. In the countries in Asia-Pacific, electric motors are widely used in fans, pumps, compressors, wheel rotors, hand tools, battery power tools, agricultural applications, along with various other applications. Moreover, the food and beverages, pharmaceutical, chemicals, and petrochemicals industries are large in the region. The presence of a large industrial sector is expected to drive the demand for electric motors. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.6% from 2023 to 2032. Rapid urbanization in developing countries, such as Brazil and Argentina, drives the demand for home appliances, which, in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of the market in the LAMEA region. The usage of electric motors is expected to increase in the manufacturing and automotive sectors.Leading Market Players: -ABBDenso CorporationEmerson Electric Co.Johnson Electric Holdings LimitedMaxonNIDEC CORPORATIONRegal Rexnord CorporationRockwell Automation Inc.Siemens AGArc Systems Inc.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global electric motor market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Electric Motor Market Segments:By Motor typeAlternate Current (AC) MotorDirect Current (DC) MotorBy ApplicationAutomobile—traction motorTypeACTypeInduction AC MotorsDCBLDC Power ratingUp to 5 kW5 kW to 10 kW10 kW to 75 kWAbove 75 kWAutomobile—non traction motorTypeACTypeInduction AC MotorsDCTypeBDCNon-Traction Motor TypeElectric Brake SystemsElectric Power Steering (EPS)Power WindowsWipersOthersHVACTypeACTypeInduction AC MotorsDCTypeBDCMedical equipmentTypeACTypeInduction AC MotorsDCTypeBDCIndustrial machineryTypeACTypeInduction AC MotorsDCTypeBDCHousehold appliancesTypeACTypeInduction AC MotorsDCTypeBDCOthersTypeACTypeInduction AC MotorsDCTypeBDCBy Power ratingUp to 5 kW5 kW to 10 kW10 kW to 75 kWAbove 75 kWBy RegionNorth America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)What are the Key Benefits for StakeholdersThis report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the electric motor market analysis from 2020 to 2032 to identify the prevailing electric motor market opportunity.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the electric motor market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the electric motor market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global electric motor market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.Trending Reports in Construction & Machinery Industry:Centralized Refrigeration Systems Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/centralized-refrigeration-systems-market-A87879 Hose Pipe Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hose-pipe-market-A12618 Lithium Mining Equipment Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/lithium-mining-equipment-market-A131499 Hospital Surface Cleaning Products Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hospital-surface-cleaning-products-market-A177828 Industrial High Voltage Motor Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/industrial-high-voltage-motor-market-A07716 MDF And Chipboard Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mdf-and-chipboard-market-A144310 Manual Spray Guns Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/manual-spray-guns-market-A110878 Powder Processing Equipment Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/powder-processing-equipment-market-A12553 About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions". AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

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