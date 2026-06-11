German Bionic Brings Physical AI to the Champs-Élysées for VivaTech’s 10th Anniversary Celebration

VivaTech’s 10th anniversary celebration on the Champs-Élysées in Paris, with the Arc de Triomphe serving as the backdrop to one of Europe’s most iconic innovation showcases. Physical AI Empowering Humans: AI-powered robotics designed to support people in real-world work environments. EXIA, German Bionic’s award-winning AI-powered exoskeleton, represents the next generation of Physical AI and Human Augmentation.

Physical AI becomes tangible on the Champs-Élysées. We are excited to show how AI-powered robotics can support people in their daily work and lives.” — Armin G. Schmidt, Co-CEO of German Bionic

PARIS, FRANCE, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- German Bionic , a technology leader in Physical AI and Human Augmentation, has been invited to participate in the official 10th anniversary celebration of Viva Technology (VivaTech) on the Champs-Élysées in Paris. On June 14, 2026, the company will join a select group of international technology innovators to showcase its AI-powered exoskeletons in the heart of the French capital.From 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM, the people of Paris and visitors from around the world will have the opportunity to experience Physical AI in action and try EXIA, German Bionic’s AI-powered exoskeleton, directly on the Champs-Élysées. With the Arc de Triomphe as its backdrop, this unique public showcase brings Human Augmentation into the heart of the city, demonstrating how AI-powered wearable robotics are already helping workers in logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, aviation, and other physically demanding professions work more safely, sustainably, and productively.The event is part of the official celebrations marking VivaTech’s tenth anniversary. Over the past decade, VivaTech has established itself as one of Europe’s leading platforms for technology, innovation, entrepreneurship, and deep-tech innovation, attracting global technology leaders, startups, investors, policymakers, and innovators from around the world.German Bionic has been a regular participant at VivaTech since 2022 and has witnessed the event’s evolution into a central gathering point for Europe’s innovation ecosystem.“VivaTech holds a special place in German Bionic’s history. It was our gateway into the French market and has since become one of Europe’s most important technology events,” said Armin G. Schmidt, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of German Bionic. “We are particularly honored to be part of this anniversary celebration. What I especially appreciate is that this event brings technology directly to people. For one day, the Champs-Élysées will become a place where innovation is not only presented but experienced. We are excited to meet the people of Paris and demonstrate firsthand how AI and robotics can support people in their everyday work and lives.”As part of its VivaTech program in Paris, German Bionic will participate in the Franco-German Tech Night on June 18, 2026, at Voie 15. Recognized as one of VivaTech 2026’s official highlight events, the evening will bring together around 300 selected guests from France and Germany, including leading representatives from technology, industry, and innovation. The curated networking format is designed to foster trusted dialogue, meaningful exchange, and concrete cooperation opportunities between key players in both countries’ innovation ecosystems. German Ambassador to France Stephan Steinlein is also expected to attend.German Bionic is among the pioneers of Human Augmentation technology. The company develops AI-powered exoskeletons designed to support workers performing physically demanding tasks while helping reduce musculoskeletal strain. Its systems are deployed across industries including logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, nursing, construction, and aviation.With EXIA, German Bionic has developed the world’s most powerful active back-support exoskeleton. Trained on billions of real-world motion data points, EXIA dynamically adapts its support to the user, the task, and the working environment in real time.By bringing artificial intelligence into the physical world, Physical AI helps people perform demanding tasks more safely, efficiently, and sustainably. As Europe and many other regions around the world face aging populations, labor shortages, and rising productivity demands, Human Augmentation is emerging as a key technology to help maintain productivity, protect worker health, and strengthen economic resilience in the decades ahead.Together, VivaTech’s 10th anniversary celebration on the Champs-Élysées and the Franco-German Tech Night highlight the growing importance of European collaboration in advancing strategic technologies such as AI, robotics, and Human Augmentation. German Bionic’s participation in these events underscores the growing importance of Physical AI as a strategic field of innovation and demonstrates how AI-powered robotics can help address some of the most pressing workforce challenges facing our societies today.About German BionicGerman Bionic is an award-winning European robotics company and pioneer in Human Augmentation. The company develops AI-powered wearable robotics that enhance human capabilities, reduce physical strain, and help make physically demanding work safer, healthier, and more sustainable. As the world’s first company to introduce a connected exoskeleton for occupational use, German Bionic combines robotics, artificial intelligence, and real-time data analytics to bring Physical AI into the workplace. Its innovations have received numerous international distinctions, including the CES Innovation and Health Tech Awards, the Fast Company Innovation by Design Award, and the European Investment Bank’s Innovation Champion Award. German Bionic’s smart exoskeletons are used by organizations across logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, construction, retail, and aviation worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.