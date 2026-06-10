Nooks AI Now Powered by ZoomInfo's GTM.AI as the GTM Context Layer for AI Sales Dialing

ZoomInfo has built an integration with Nooks AI, bringing intelligence into the Nooks dialer, feeding engagement signals back into ZoomInfo GTM Studio Audiences

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, has confirmed a two-way integration with Nooks AI, the AI sales platform best known for its parallel dialer. Mutual customers can now bring ZoomInfo into Nooks through a native connector, and they can enrich GTM Studio Audiences with their Nooks license by building a Custom Data Connector. The connective tissue underneath both flows is GTM.AI, ZoomInfo's headless GTM context layer.

ZoomInfo Intelligence Now Available Inside Nooks. Mutual customers connect their ZoomInfo entitlement to Nooks through a native connector. Once connected, the Nooks dialer reads ZoomInfo contact and account data directly. Reps see verified phone numbers, firmographic context, and intent signals next to the dial. There is no separate enrichment pass and no CSV import.

The data underneath matters because of decay. About 70% of B2B contact data goes stale every year. A dialer running on stale data wastes the most expensive minute a sales team has, which is the minute a rep spends on a connected call with the wrong person. Verified data turns that minute into a real conversation. That is the difference between a dialer that produces pipeline and one that produces wrong numbers at machine scale.

Nooks Signals Now Flow Back Into GTM Studio Audiences. The integration also runs in reverse. Customers use their existing Nooks license to create a Custom Data Connector inside ZoomInfo GTM Studio. The connector pulls Nooks engagement data, including call attempts, connects, conversation outcomes, and dispositions, back into GTM Studio Audiences. Marketers and RevOps then build audiences that include or exclude contacts based on what actually happened on the phone. The next campaign and the next outbound sequence run against that signal.

GTM.AI is what makes both directions possible. It exposes ZoomInfo's verified data graph and agentic orchestration through API and Model Context Protocol (MCP), so any platform, agent, or workflow can plug in. Underneath GTM.AI sits the GTM Context Graph, which holds identity-resolved data on 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of signals, continuously refreshed and continuously queryable. Nooks reads from that graph rather than from whatever data a customer happens to bring.

Nooks is one of dozens of completed integrations on GTM.AI, alongside Salesforce Agentforce, HubSpot Breeze, Microsoft Copilot, Gong, LeanData, Glean, Claude, ChatGPT, and Google Workspace. Each integration draws on the same verified data and inherits the same governance. Access control, permissioning, data lineage, AI policy, and audit logging apply consistently across every surface that consumes GTM.AI. Both directions of the Nooks integration carry that posture, alongside ZoomInfo itself and any future agent a customer builds.

That is the structural difference from a generic data integration. Most dialer integrations rely on whatever data the customer brings, synced through middleware on a nightly cycle. Here the native connector reads ZoomInfo entitlement directly, the Custom Data Connector writes Nooks data back directly, and one governance posture spans ZoomInfo, Nooks, and the rest of the GTM stack. The integration is generally available to mutual ZoomInfo and Nooks customers.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, enables sales, marketing, and customer success teams to execute their go-to-market strategy with confidence. Powered by the industry's most comprehensive B2B data, including more than 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of signals, ZoomInfo delivers the intelligence, automation, and integrations that modern revenue teams need to identify, engage, and convert their best buyers.

GTM.AI is ZoomInfo's headless GTM context layer. It is the API and Model Context Protocol home for AI agents, powering integrations across Salesforce Agentforce, HubSpot Breeze, Microsoft Copilot, Claude, ChatGPT, and dozens more.

Learn more at zoominfo.com and gtm.ai.

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