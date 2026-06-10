Who will be the next UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour winner?

What do a housing rights platform in Lebanon, a housing rehabilitation initiative in Portugal, a community transformation programme in Mexico and a solar-powered urban farming innovation in Nigeria have in common?

With nominations now open for the 2026 UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour Award, these are among the recent initiatives recognized for improving lives and advancing sustainable urban development across very different urban contexts.

Their work reflects the spirit of an award that, for more than three decades, has celebrated the people, organizations and cities developing practical solutions to some of the world’s most pressing urban challenges.

The search for the next Scroll of Honour winners comes at a critical moment. This year, World Habitat Day and World Cities Day will be observed under the shared theme “Adequate Housing for All”, placing housing at the centre of Urban October 2026. The theme reflects the urgency of a challenge highlighted in the World Cities Report 2026, which warns that nearly half of humanity is affected by a global housing crisis.

But solutions already exist.

Across cities and communities, local governments, civil society organizations, researchers and innovators are developing responses that improve living conditions, expand opportunities and strengthen resilience. The challenge is not a lack of ideas, but the need to recognize, support and scale what works.

This is where the UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour Award plays an important role.

Established in 1989, the award recognizes outstanding contributions to sustainable urbanization and celebrates initiatives that are making a tangible difference in people’s lives. Its recipients include cities, community organizations, innovators and practitioners whose work demonstrates what is possible when commitment and creativity are applied to urban challenges.

Recent winners illustrate this diversity of action and impact.

In Lebanon, Public Works Studio was recognized for its Housing Monitor platform, which supports residents facing eviction and advances housing rights and spatial justice. In Portugal, Just a Change was honoured for its volunteer-driven model that rehabilitates homes for vulnerable families and strengthens community resilience.

David Satterthwaite from London, United Kingdom, 2024 UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour Award winner

In Morocco, the Municipality of Rabat was recognized for its “Rabat, a Sustainable and Inclusive City” vision, which has transformed public spaces, expanded green areas and community facilities, strengthened public transport, and promoted social inclusion and cultural vibrancy as part of a long-term urban development strategy.

In Nigeria, Israel Smart was recognized for developing solar-powered hydroponic farming systems that turn recycled plastic waste into tools for food security, employment and environmental sustainability.

Israel Smart, Jos Plateau, Nigeria, 2025 UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour Award winner

These initiatives share a common thread: practical solutions that improve lives and help shape more inclusive, resilient and sustainable cities. Together, they illustrate the role of the UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour Award as an enabler of ideas, learning and action. By highlighting proven solutions from around the world, it helps demonstrate what is possible when innovation is matched by leadership and collaboration.

The winners of the Award will be announced during the global observance of World Habitat Day, joining a global community of changemakers whose work continues to inspire action.

Nominations for the 2026 UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour Award are open until 23 June 2026. Access the call for nominations

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