The 12 Strategic Pillars of CAMO Mastery: An Interview with Steve Bentley FRAeS, CEO of Sofema Aviation

The 12 Strategic Pillars of CAMO Mastery: An Interview with Steve Bentley FRAeS, CEO of Sofema Aviation

SOFIA, BULGARIA, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recent discussion with Steve Bentley FRAeS, CEO of Sofema Aviation , highlighted a structured view of the competencies required for modern Continuing Airworthiness Management Organisation (CAMO) environments. He outlined 12 core issues and considerations shaping contemporary CAMO management and emphasised the importance of self-study and self-motivation in professional development.The commentary also referenced Sofema Aviation’s structured CAMO development offerings, including the CAMO Learning Path Diploma Programme comprising 16 courses, and the CAMO Learning Path Advanced Diploma comprising 11 specialised courses covering Continuing Airworthiness Management competencies.Strategic considerations in modern CAMO environmentsSteve Bentley described CAMO as a specialised engineering and management discipline that requires a structured approach to competency development. He identified 12 key areas relevant to professional practice:1. From procedural compliance to value-based applicationRegulatory requirements are often initially approached as administrative tasks. Over time, professionals are expected to understand underlying engineering principles and apply them to improve system performance rather than simply maintain compliance.2. Broad technical scope across multiple disciplinesCAMO roles require engagement with a wide range of technical subjects, including technical records, maintenance data, and regulatory requirements across different operational areas.3. Maintenance planning and engineering optimisationEffective practice involves analysing maintenance data to support improved planning, reduced inefficiencies, and maintained safety performance.4. Reliability programme development and interpretationReliability systems are used to monitor operational performance. Competence includes identifying trends and supporting corrective actions based on data analysis.5. Engineering analytics and monitoring systemsThis includes familiarity with tools such as Engine Condition Trend Monitoring (ECTM), structural logic under MSG-3, and Continuing Structural Integrity Programmes such as AMC 20-20.6. Integration of Safety Management Systems (SMS)SMS principles are applied within airworthiness functions, including hazard identification, risk management, and performance monitoring.7. Management of technical assets and lease obligationsCAMO responsibilities may include oversight of lease agreements, maintenance reserves, and aircraft redelivery conditions, with financial and contractual implications.8. Cybersecurity considerations in aviation systemsAs digital systems become more integrated into CAMO processes, cybersecurity requirements increasingly intersect with airworthiness responsibilities.9. Career progression pathways in airworthiness managementRoles such as Airworthiness Review Staff (ARS) and CAMO Post Holders involve regulatory responsibility for continued airworthiness oversight and organisational accountability.10. Shift toward system maturity assessmentsRegulatory oversight is increasingly focused on organisational system maturity and risk-based approaches rather than procedural compliance alone.11. Adaptation to evolving regulatory and operational environmentsThe CAMO environment continues to evolve, including areas such as Maintenance Check Flights (MCF) and Permit to Fly (PtF) processes.12. Development of professional capability and industry reputationCompetence development contributes to professional credibility and long-term career progression within aviation organisations.Role of self-study and motivationBentley stated that self-study and personal motivation are central to progression in CAMO roles. He noted that formal training alone is not sufficient for advanced competence development, and that sustained individual effort is required to interpret, apply, and extend regulatory and technical knowledge.He added that professionals who actively engage with regulatory material and technical disciplines during their own time are more likely to progress into advanced roles such as Airworthiness Review Staff or technical asset management positions.Structured training pathwaysSofema Aviation’s training framework is designed to support self-directed learning through flexible access models.Structured Private Student Track (Phased Development)The programme begins with an Initial Core Package comprising 16 courses priced at €1,170, with access over a 15-month period. Upon completion, participants may progress to the CAMO Advanced Programme at a reduced fee of €440, also with a 15-month access period.Individual Freedom PassThis option provides 12 months of access to more than 525 courses and diploma programmes across the Sofema training portfolio for €1,475.Corporate Freedom PassDesigned for organisational training strategies, this model provides access for multiple users and is positioned for cost optimisation across technical departments.Closing statementBentley concluded that aviation professionals operating in regulated environments must continuously develop their technical and regulatory competence to remain effective. He emphasised that structured self-development, combined with formal training resources, contributes to long-term capability building within Continuing Airworthiness Management functions.

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