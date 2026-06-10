SOUEAST S08 DM Makes African Market Debut with Morocco Launch

WUHU, ANHUI, CHINA, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- [Morocco, June 5, 2026] SOUEAST officially launched the S08 DM in Morocco. Positioned as a 7-Seat Urban Comfort SUV, the model debuted in the African market following its launches in the Middle East and Latin America. Over 500 guests attended the launch event, including media representatives, customers, and business partners. Maître Gims also attended the event as SOUEAST Morocco’s brand ambassador and delivered a live performance.C-DM Hybrid Technology, Ready for Africa’s RoadsAfrica is currently transitioning from traditional fuel-powered vehicles to new energy mobility. In this context, the S08 DM, equipped with C-DM high-efficiency hybrid technology, delivers exceptional practical value. It offers an NEDC combined driving range of over 1,300 km, helping reduce concerns about long-distance travel. In low-battery conditions, the vehicle consumes only 5.3 liters per 100 kilometers, significantly reducing operating costs and highlighting its economic advantages. Compared to single powertrain systems, this hybrid architecture provides greater flexibility in adapting to diverse scenarios, better meeting users’ varied driving needs.Road conditions across Africa are highly varied and demanding. In cities, traffic is often heavy and stop-and-go. On the outskirts, gravel and unpaved roads are common, while mountain areas feature sharp turns and long climbs. These conditions require robust power delivery and precise handling. The S08 DM is powered by a 1.5TD + 1DHT Super Hybrid Powertrain, delivering a combined output of up to 255 kW for responsive urban driving. It also produces 3,750 N·m of wheel-end peak torque, improving hill-climbing ability and traction in challenging terrain. For stability and safety, the vehicle features a Bosch ESP system with a braking response time of just 150 ms, ensuring greater control in dynamic driving conditions.7-Seater and V2L Power, Ideal for Family Outdoor LifeFamily outings and weekend getaways become increasingly popular. Large interior space is therefore a top priority for many buyers. The SOUEAST S08 DM meets this demand with a 4,810 mm overall length and a 2,820 mm wheelbase, offers a three-row, seven-seat layout that provides generous space for passengers and luggage. For in-cabin convenience, it features a 6.4L armrest refrigerator. It is powered by an independent compressor and offers a wide temperature range from -6°C to 6°C and 35°C to 50°C. It can also cool from 30°C to 0°C in just 10 minutes, perfect for delivering refreshing beverages even in temperatures exceeding 40℃. Additionally, the S08 DM comes standard with a 3.3 kW V2L function, enabling users to easily power outdoor cooking, lighting, and entertainment system and offering a more convenient and flexible outdoor lifestyle.SOUEAST Ranks No.3 Among Chinese Brands in MoroccoSOUEAST entered the Moroccan market in June 2025. Since then, it has introduced the S05, S06, S06 DM, S07, and S09. The lineup covers a wide range of urban family mobility needs under the brand philosophy “EASE YOUR LIFE.” The brand has quickly gained strong recognition in the local market. In the first quarter of this year, SOUEAST ranked Top 3 among Chinese automotive brands in Morocco. The S08 DM will also launch in Egypt and other African markets soon, further strengthening its presence in the region.

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