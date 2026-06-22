R & R Swimming Pools Announces Service Expansion as a Fiberglass and Custom Concrete Pool Builder in Tavares, FL

Pool Builder in Tavares, FL

R & R Swimming Pools, a family-owned Lake County contractor established in 1985, announces fiberglass and custom concrete pool builder services in Tavares, FL.

TAVARES, FL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R & R Swimming Pools, a Lake County–based pool building company with more than 1,000 completed projects across Central Florida, has announced the expansion of its inground pool construction services to pool builder in Tavares, FL and the surrounding Harris Chain of Lakes communities. Founded in 1985, the company builds both fiberglass and custom concrete inground pools and has operated continuously in Lake County for over four decades.

Tavares — known as Florida's Seaplane City and the county seat of Lake County — is situated among a network of interconnected lakes including Lake Dora, Lake Eustis, and Lake Harris, which make up the Harris Chain of Lakes. Outdoor living is a consistent feature of residential life in the area. R & R Swimming Pools is now accepting new pool construction projects in Tavares, extending the same services the company has provided in Fruitland Park, Leesburg, The Villages, and Mount Dora.

R & R Swimming Pools is an authorized Latham Fiberglass Pool dealer, giving Tavares homeowners access to factory-manufactured fiberglass shells with smooth, algae-resistant surfaces and a limited lifetime warranty from Latham. Fiberglass pools can typically be installed within two to four months, with the shell placed into the excavated site in as little as two to three days. Both fiberglass and concrete pools offered by R & R are backed by a limited lifetime warranty.

For homeowners who want every dimension, shape, and feature designed around their specific vision, R & R's gunite concrete construction process delivers unlimited design flexibility. There are no standard molds and no pre-set dimensions — the concrete pool building in Lake County, FL process begins with the homeowner's ideas and builds outward from there, incorporating built-in spas, tanning ledges, water features, grottos, or any configuration that fits the property and the family's lifestyle. Concrete pool projects typically run four to six months from permit to completion, and every R & R gunite build is reinforced with a concrete shell six to twelve inches thick.

Pricing for fiberglass and concrete pools is comparable in the Central Florida market, according to R & R Swimming Pools. The company works with two financing partners — Lyon Financial and Viking Capital — to provide payment options for Tavares homeowners. R & R has completed more than 1,000 pools and spas across Lake County and surrounding communities since 1985.

"Tavares is a community with strong ties to the water — the Harris Chain of Lakes is central to everyday life here," said a spokesperson for R & R Swimming Pools. "We've been building pools across Lake County since 1985, and we're now extending that to Tavares homeowners. Whether the right fit is a fiberglass pool with a Latham warranty or a fully custom concrete pool, our team handles the full process from permitting through final inspection."

Tavares homeowners seeking more information about inground pool construction options can visit R & R's Tavares page at randrswimmingpools.com or contact the company directly at (352) 432-8843. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM.

About R & R Swimming Pools

R & R Swimming Pools is a family-owned pool building company serving Central Florida since 1985. Specializing in both fiberglass and concrete inground pool construction, R & R has built over 1,000 pools and spas across Lake County and surrounding communities including The Villages, Clermont, Mount Dora, Leesburg, Eustis, and Fruitland Park. As an authorized Latham Pool dealer, R & R offers top-of-the-line fiberglass models alongside fully custom concrete designs.

Contact

Devin Burch

Owner, R & R Swimming Pools

Phone: (352) 432-8843

Email: randrswimmingpools@gmail.com

Website: https://randrswimmingpools.com/

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