PVC Pipes Market to Reach $12.1 Billion by 2031, Driven by Expanding Construction and Agricultural Applications

PVC Pipe Market Driven by Expanding Construction

The increasing utilization of PVC pipes in construction projects and agricultural irrigation systems is a primary factor driving market expansion.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global PVC pipes market is witnessing substantial growth, fueled by rising demand across the construction, agricultural, and water management sectors. PVC pipes continue to gain widespread adoption due to their durability, cost-effectiveness, corrosion resistance, and versatility in diverse infrastructure applications.According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled "PVC Pipe Market by Material (PVC Resin, Stabilizers, Plasticizers, Lubricant, Pigment Base, and Others), by Type (Chlorinated PVC, Plasticized PVC, and Unplasticized PVC), and by Application (Irrigation, Water Supply, Sewerage, Plumbing, Oil & Gas, HVAC, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031," the global PVC pipes market was valued at $6.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $12.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1766 Key Market Growth Drivers:- The increasing utilization of PVC pipes in construction projects and agricultural irrigation systems is a primary factor driving market expansion. Growing urbanization, infrastructure development initiatives, and investments in water distribution and wastewater management systems are further supporting market growth.- However, fluctuations in raw material prices remain a significant challenge for manufacturers. Despite this restraint, increasing demand from emerging economies and ongoing infrastructure modernization programs are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities throughout the forecast period.PVC Resin Segment Maintains Market Leadership:- Based on material type, the PVC resin segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021, contributing more than two-thirds of total revenue. The dominance of this segment is attributed to the material’s affordability, versatility, and suitability for a wide range of applications.- Meanwhile, the stabilizers segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Rising demand for stabilizers that enhance resistance to heat, ultraviolet radiation, and mechanical degradation is driving segment expansion.Plumbing Applications Poised for Rapid Growth:- Among applications, the plumbing segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.1% through 2031. Accelerating construction activities across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors are boosting the demand for reliable plumbing solutions.- At the same time, the sewerage and drainage segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global market. Increased government investments in water infrastructure and wastewater treatment projects continue to support growth in this segment.Asia-Pacific Leads Global Market Expansion:- Regionally, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest market in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of global revenue. The region is also expected to record the fastest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.- Rapid urbanization, population growth, large-scale infrastructure development, and increasing investments in water and wastewater treatment facilities across countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asian nations are contributing significantly to regional market growth.Leading Companies Operating in the PVC Pipes Market:-Key players shaping the competitive landscape include:- Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.- China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd.- Egeplast A.S.- Finolex Industries Ltd.- IPEX Inc.- JM Eagle Company, Inc.- North American Pipe Corporation- Pipelife International GmbH- Plastika AS- Polypipe Plc- Royal Building Products- Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.- Tessenderlo Group- Tigre S.A.- Formosa Plastics GroupThese companies are focusing on product innovation, capacity expansion, strategic partnerships, and geographic expansion to strengthen their market position and capitalize on growing global demand.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pvc-pipes-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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