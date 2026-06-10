Creekside Homes Enters 50th Anniversary Street of Dreams with Brutalist Flair

McMinnville-based design-build firm brings 23 years of experience and never-before-seen custom-built details to the landmark residential showcase.

We design and build custom homes for people who want a single partner to own the entire process from first sketch to final walkthrough. Your vision, our accountability.” — Andrew Burton, Owner, Creekside Homes

MCMINNVILLE, OR, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creekside Homes, a design-build firm based in McMinnville, Oregon, is bringing a Brutalist-inspired custom home to the 50th anniversary of the Street of Dreams, one of the Pacific Northwest's longest-running residential showcases.The company, which has served homeowners in northwest Oregon for more than two decades, is handling the project from end to end — architectural design, construction management and full design-build delivery. The home is currently listed and available for purchase.What sets this project apart is its originality. Every signature detail in the home was conceived by Creekside Homes owner Andrew Burton and built from scratch, with nothing pulled from a catalog or off-the-shelf product line. The result is a residence with design elements visitors won't find anywhere else on the tour."We design and build custom homes for people who want a single partner to own the entire process from first sketch to final walkthrough. Your vision, our accountability," said Andrew Burton, owner of Creekside Homes.Creekside Homes works primarily with landowners and professionals who want a single firm to manage every phase of a custom home, from initial concept through final walkthrough. The firm has completed projects across the region for executives, business owners and families seeking homes tailored to specific properties and lifestyles.For the Street of Dreams project, Creekside Homes assembled a design team to create a residence that reflects both the milestone anniversary and the firm's approach to site-sensitive, owner-driven construction, anchored by a Brutalist aesthetic and a collection of bespoke architectural details unique to this build. The annual showcase, which has highlighted custom homebuilding in the Portland metropolitan area since 1976, draws thousands of visitors each year.Founded 23 years ago, the company continues to focus on custom residential projects throughout northwest Oregon.About Creekside HomesCreekside Homes is a design-build firm based in McMinnville, Oregon, specializing in custom residential construction. The company offers architectural design, construction management and full design-build services for homeowners across northwest Oregon. More information is available at creeksidehomes.net.ContactAndrew Burtonaburton@creeksidehomes.netcreeksidehomes.netMcMinnville, OR

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