Minister O’Sullivan announces €5 million funding for urban nature-based solutions at national conference

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity, Christopher O’Sullivan TD, has today (Wednesday June 10th) announced an additional €5 million in funding for urban nature-based solutions projects nationwide. This investment will support projects to help manage surface water, increase biodiversity and reduce flooding in urban areas, and will be administered by the Local Authority Waters Programme.

Making the announcement at the third annual nature-based solutions conference at the Dundalk Institute of Technology, Minister O’Sullivan said:

The third annual nature-based solutions conference, entitled: To Protect and Restore Water Quality, takes place in Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) today and tomorrow. Organised by the Local Authority Waters Programme, the conference focuses on urban, rural, riverine and coastal areas. Speakers will draw from practical, on-the-ground examples, with an examination of policy drivers and finding opportunities to implement solutions.

It brings together international and Irish experts from sectors including farming, transport and infrastructure to share their experience and plan for the expansion of nature-based solutions as they become more mainstream in Ireland.

Nature-based solutions can help solve many societal challenges, including water quality and quantity and support improved biodiversity. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) estimate that one third of climate mitigation, needed to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, can be provided by nature-based solutions.

ENDS

Note to editors

About Local Authority Waters Programme

The Local Authority Waters Programme works on behalf of Ireland’s 31 local authorities to protect and restore good water quality in our rivers, lakes, estuaries, ground and coastal water through catchment science and local community engagement. The Local Authority Waters Programme was established to fulfil requirements under the European Union Water Framework Directive and is funded by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage. The Local Authority Waters Programme coordinates the efforts of local authorities and other public bodies in the implementation of the River Basin Management Plan.

Details of the 19 nature-based solutions demonstrator projects are available on the Local Authority Waters Programme website.

About nature-based solutions

Nature-based solutions if delivered appropriately, can significantly contribute to addressing multiple societal challenges. The International Union of Conservation Concern estimate that one third of climate mitigation needed to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement can be provided by nature-based solutions.

Mitigation against pollution, coastal erosion, flooding as well as public wellbeing are all potential benefits. However, how we plan for, design and roll out nature-based solutions is critical. If nature-based solutions are to be delivered to their fullest potential there must be a clear understanding of what they are and how they can be implemented into projects at different scales.