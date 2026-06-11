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The Business Research Company's Next Generation Weapons Technology Market 2026: Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2030

Expected to grow to $27.39 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The landscape of military technology is undergoing a significant transformation with the emergence of next generation weapons systems. These advanced technologies are reshaping defense strategies worldwide, driven by evolving threats and rapid innovation. Let’s explore the current market size, growth projections, key drivers, leading regions, and the trends shaping this critical sector.

Next Generation Weapons Technology Market Size and Growth Trajectory

The market for next generation weapons technology has witnessed robust expansion recently. It is anticipated to rise from $20 billion in 2025 to $21.31 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This past growth period has been fueled by increased global expenditure on sophisticated weapon platforms, the growing deployment of precision-guided and smart munitions, breakthroughs in missile and directed energy technology, integration of AI and autonomous systems in defense operations, and the enhancement of cybersecurity and electronic warfare capabilities.

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Looking ahead, the market is set to maintain strong momentum, projected to reach $27.39 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.5%. Factors driving this future expansion include advancements in hypersonic weapons and next-generation missile systems, wider acceptance of fully autonomous combat solutions, incorporation of AI-driven decision-making and predictive targeting, a rising focus on energy-based and non-kinetic weapons, and investments in emerging defense markets adopting modernized, network-centric warfare technologies. Among the prominent trends are the adoption of hypersonic weapons for strategic long-range missions, increased demand for precision-guided munitions to minimize collateral damage, development of next-gen electronic warfare and countermeasure systems, expanded use of directed energy weapons for missile defense and anti-drone measures, and strengthened integration of multi-domain warfare capabilities across land, air, and naval forces.

Defining Next Generation Weapons Technology

Next generation weapons technology comprises advanced military systems that leverage artificial intelligence, autonomous functionalities, hypersonic missiles, and energy-based weapons to boost precision, adaptability, and combat performance. These innovations aim to improve targeting accuracy, limit unintended damage, enhance survivability in combat scenarios, and facilitate seamless integration with network-centric warfare frameworks for real-time operational decisions.

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The Impact of Rising Defense Budgets on Market Growth

One of the primary forces propelling this market is the continuous rise in defense budgets globally. Governments allocate these funds to support military operations, procurement of equipment, personnel expenses, and national security initiatives. The upward trend in defense spending reflects the urgent need to modernize armed forces capabilities amid shifting geopolitical power dynamics. Increased budgets provide critical resources for research, development, and acquisition of next generation weapon systems, ensuring militaries stay prepared for emerging challenges. For example, in April 2024, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) reported that global military expenditure in 2023 reached $2.443 trillion, a 6.8% increase compared to the previous year. This surge in spending significantly boosts the growth prospects for next generation weapons technologies.

Regional Dominance and Growth Potential in Next Generation Weapons Technology

In 2025, North America held the position as the largest regional market for next generation weapons technology. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis covers key areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a detailed view of regional trends and opportunities shaping the sector’s evolution.

The 2026 edition of our market reports now delivers enhanced analytical coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, plus updated graphics and tables.

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