Bill White Homes Reaches 43-Year Business Milestone in Naperville Real Estate Market

Naperville's Bill White Homes marks 43 years with 3,655+ closed sales, serving first-time buyers, luxury clients, and senior movers in DuPage County.

The sentiment behind Sale Agreed perfectly indicates the level of service and excitement Bill and Mary feel for each and every client.” — Bill White, Sr., CEO, Bill White Homes

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bill White Homes has reached 43 years in business serving the western suburbs of Chicago, including Naperville, Wheaton, Glen Ellyn and Plainfield. The real estate team specializes in assisting first-time buyers, upgrading home searches in the luxury market, and handling senior citizen real estate moves.The company has completed more than 3,655 closed sales with a price range from $345,000 to $2.8 million and an average price of $688,100. Bill White Homes operates in DuPage County and maintains deep roots in the neighborhoods they serve.The team provides buying and selling support with what they describe as "results-driven, personalized" service. Their portfolio includes properties throughout Naperville's residential areas, with active listings and recently sold homes across various price points."The final principle of their business was discovered during one of the couple's trips to Ireland. In Ireland, when a contract is pending, a 'Sale Agreed' sign is used. The sentiment behind Sale Agreed perfectly indicates the level of service and excitement Bill and Mary feel for each and every client," said Bill of Bill White Homes.The company's team includes real estate professionals Bill White Sr., Mary White, Amy Hill, Jeni Hutchison, Bridget Carlson, and Bill White Jr.About Bill White HomesBill White Homes provides real estate services in Naperville and surrounding DuPage County communities. The company focuses on building trust-based relationships with clients seeking to buy or sell homes in the western suburbs of Chicago. More information is available at www.billwhitehomes.com CONTACTBill White HomesNaperville, IL

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