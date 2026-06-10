New Chapters Moving Shares Tips to Beat the Jacksonville Summer Rush

Jacksonville's top-rated movers explain how to book early and dodge peak-season stress as summer relocations surge across Duval and St. Johns counties.

Every summer we see the same thing. People wait until two weeks out, and by then the best dates are gone. The families who book early get the date they want and a calmer move.” — Giorgi Baratashvili

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Summer is the busiest stretch of the year for relocations, and New Chapters Moving Company is urging local families to plan ahead before the season's demand peaks. With school out and leases turning over, the company says June through August consistently brings the highest move volume across Duval, St. Johns, and Clay counties.For households trying to time a move, the message from the family-owned company is simple: book early. As one of the most-requested movers Jacksonville, FL has to offer, New Chapters fills its summer calendar weeks in advance, and end-of-month dates go first."Every summer we see the same thing. People wait until two weeks out, and by then the best dates are gone," said Gio, founder of New Chapters Moving Company. "The families who book early get the date they actually want and a calmer move."The company shared a few practical tips for anyone planning a summer relocation in Northeast Florida:Book four to six weeks out. Peak dates, especially the last and first few days of the month, are claimed quickly. Reserving early locks in your preferred date and crew.Beat the heat with an early start. Jacksonville summers are hot and humid, and afternoon storms are common. Morning move slots keep crews and belongings out of the worst of it.Plan around building rules. Apartment communities in Baymeadows and condos at the Beaches often require reserved elevators, certificates of insurance, and set move-in windows. Confirming these early prevents day-of delays.Get a real estimate, not a phone guess. New Chapters provides detailed, upfront pricing with no hidden fees, so the number quoted is the number paid.Founded in 2020, New Chapters Moving Company has completed more than 1,000 moves and holds a 4.9-star Google rating across 401 reviews. The company credits its full-time, background-checked crews, who are trained in packing, padding, and careful handling, for keeping summer moves smooth even at the busiest time of year. The company does not use day laborers or temporary workers.Beyond local moves , New Chapters offers long-distance moving services across Florida and out of state, with a dedicated move coordinator and guaranteed delivery dates on every long-haul job. Services also include packing, climate-controlled storage, and specialty handling for pianos, pool tables, gun safes, and appliances.Families planning a summer move can call (904) 643-2973 for a free, no-obligation estimate or request a quote online.About New Chapters Moving CompanyNew Chapters Moving Company is a family-owned, full-service moving company serving Jacksonville, FL, and surrounding areas. Founded in 2020, the company has completed more than 1,000 local and long-distance moves and maintains a 4.9-star Google rating. Fully licensed and insured (US DOT #3881904, Florida License #IM3643), New Chapters offers local, long-distance, residential, commercial, military, and senior moving, along with packing and storage. For a free estimate, call (904) 643-2973 or visit https://newchaptersmoving.com

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