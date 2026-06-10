What Is El Niño and Why Personal Cooling Matters as Heat Waves Become More Frequent

Aecooly Cold Air Ultra combines high-speed airflow and ultra-fine mist technology for more immediate personal cooling during hot-weather routines.

HONG KONG, CHINA, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meteorologists are closely monitoring the possible return of El Niño, a natural climate pattern that occurs when surface waters in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean become unusually warm. Although it develops thousands of miles away from most people, El Niño can influence weather patterns around the world, often contributing to higher global temperatures, more frequent heat waves, droughts in some regions, and heavier rainfall in others.For consumers across North America and Europe, one of the most noticeable effects is extreme summer heat. As record-breaking temperatures become more common, daily commutes, outdoor events, travel, and recreation are all putting personal comfort to the test.That shift is bringing more attention to personal cooling technology. Unlike traditional handheld fans that mainly circulate warm air, newer devices combine airflow and evaporative cooling for more immediate relief.Among them is the Aecooly Cold Air Ultra Personal Cooling System, a handheld device that pairs high-speed airflow with ultra-fine mist. In Aecooly’s internal testing, it reduced measured surface temperature by up to 18°F within 10 seconds while avoiding the soaked feel of traditional spray fans.Mist Cooling for Everyday HeatCold Air Ultra atomizes water into an ultra-fine mist and moves it through a concentrated air path. With airflow speeds of up to 25m/s, the device directs fine mist toward the user, helping create a faster cooling sensation when the heat feels most intense.The built-in 25ml water tank supports approximately 8 to 10 minutes of misting when full. Users can turn on mist when they want faster cooling, while the device also works as a powerful handheld fan for everyday airflow.Made for the Everyday Summer CarryCold Air Ultra is designed for everyday summer routines, from city commutes and weekend travel to time spent outdoors.Recognized with the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2026, the device features a compact upright body, a cylindrical air outlet, and a metallic-texture coating designed to resist everyday scratches and wear. Available in black, dark blue, and beige, it is built to feel more like daily gear than a typical seasonal appliance.An included wrist strap makes it easier to keep close while moving through the day. A 7000mAh rechargeable battery supports up to 10 hours of runtime, depending on use, while 20W fast charging allows the device to be fully charged in about 2.5 hours.Simple Control, Practical DetailsCold Air Ultra replaces basic low, medium, and high fan settings with a full-color touchscreen and 100-level airflow adjustment. Users can slide between levels 1 and 100 or quickly switch to common output levels including 20, 40, 60, 80, and 100.The screen shows key device information at a glance, including battery level, water reminders, mist mode, and fan mode.A magnetic quick-release system adds practical utility without making the device feel complicated. The package includes the main unit, two nozzles, a cleaning brush, USB-C cable, user manual, wrist strap, and a custom refill bottle. The refill bottle makes adding water easier, while the accessories support cleaning and directed airflow when needed.AvailabilityThe Aecooly Cold Air series is available globally through Aecooly.com, Amazon, and authorized global retailers. For a limited time, Amazon customers can use promo code STAYCOOL20 at checkout for a limited-time 20% discount.ASSETSHigh-resolution visuals and product photography are available [here] CONTACTFor media inquiries or to request a review unit, please reach out to us at marketing@aecooly.com.ABOUT AECOOLYAecooly, using the motto "Thinking Deeper, Cooling Better," provides portable cooling solutions for outdoor and city living. The brand combines effective cooling with smart design and holds over 180 global patents. Aecooly offers award-winning products and wants to set the standard for the next generation of portable comfort. Learn more at aecooly.com.

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