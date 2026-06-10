UK's Go-To Engineered Wood Flooring Manufacturer Launches New Collection

Parquet and wide plank flooring available with a high endurance hybrid lacquered surface.

LONDON, SOUTH WEST LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Natural Wood Floor Company, a specialist engineered wood flooring manufacturer with a showroom based in Wandsworth, SW London, with over 30 years in the industry, has expanded its collection with a range of new engineered oak floors across parquet, chevron and wide plank with a hybrid lacquered surface incorporating an anti-scratch layer for better durability.

Modern Solutions With A Timeless Appeal

The Natural Wood Floor Co. is an engineered wood flooring manufacturer and supplier London homeowners and commercial customers have trusted for over three decades. While the company continues to supply and sell many of its most popular signature solutions, it has now introduced several new options, giving customers greater choice than ever before.

The new hybrid lacquered surface offers customers the same natural appearance of an oil but with a tougher top coat that doesn’t require the same level of constant maintenance in order to perform.

The range has options in Parquet, Chevron and plank giving you the choice to mix styles or spaces seamlessly to really help your project stand out, options include Aintree a classic natural golden tone oak that is classic and timeless, Brooklands a warm brown grain with golden hues that looks like it has always been there, Donington the classic warm medium brown that says elegance and rich design, Epsom the slightly tinted natural tone of the bare oak floor giving a very natural yet contemporary fell to the space, Folkestone has a tinted grey washed appearance giving you the perfect balance of natural wood and a beach style, Goodwood offers a scandi inspired grey bleached style that warms beautifully with age, Kempton offers white tones really emphasizing the natural beauty of the oak whilst leaning into a very light and contemporary style and Silverstone for that cotemporary grey and white combination to create a sleek and stylish floor.

All of the latest options are made to very high standards, staying true to the company’s focus on 100% natural wood floors. The new range provides aesthetic matches for a wide range of interior design styles while popular uses include living rooms, home offices, hallways, and dining spaces. The durable materials are also suitable for commercial settings with heavy foot traffic.

As a direct supplier rather than a traditional retailer, The Natural Wood Floor Company gives homeowners, interior designers and trade buyers access to a wide range engineered wood floors that have been manufactured in-house by the team’s passionate experts. Meanwhile, next day delivery is available to customers across London and beyond.

The full collection is available to buy online and on display at their Wandsworth showroom.

About The Natural Wood Floor Co

The Natural Wood Floor Co. is a London-based wood flooring specialist that was launched in the 1990s and is known as a company that takes progressive steps in the wood flooring industry while showing a long-term commitment to quality and care for wood and the environment.

For more information, please visit www.naturalwoodfloor.co.uk.

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