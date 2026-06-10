Agriculture Biotech Market : A Comprehensive Overview of the Industry's Players and Trends

Agriculture Biotech Market

Agriculture Biotech Market (2021 - 2031) Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by Technology, by Application and Region.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Agriculture biotech market size was estimated at $93.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $214.6 billion by 2031, and registering a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031.Rise in the number of effective approaches for boosting agricultural productivity and rapid adoption of biotechnology in transgenic crops drive the growth of the global agriculture biotech market. By application, the crop production segment accounted for the highest share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR by 2031.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31389 The future of the agriculture biotech industry holds great potential owing to innovative and technological breakthroughs. For instance, promising technologies such as marker-assisted breeding, gene editing & CRISPR, biosensors, and GMO-free RNA interference are leading innovations in this sector. The marker-assisted breeding technology can expedite and support plant-breeding programs. This technology uses bioinformatics and genome sequencing to identify the markers. Similarly, the use of biosensors in agriculture is quite popular that can be used for monitoring the metabolic processes in plants and detecting plant diseases. 3D bioprinting and biologicals are other emerging technologies that can boost the agriculture biotech market growth in the upcoming years, contributing to the agriculture biotech market growth in the upcoming years.Agriculture biotech is a scientific method for improving microbes, animals, and plants. The approaches for boosting agricultural productivity have been created by scientists using knowledge of DNA. Agriculture biotechnology has the potential to significantly contribute to meeting the fast-rising food demand in emerging countries while protecting the environment for future generations. To improve a plant species' nutritional value, separate genes can even be injected into the genome. To activate certain genes during growth, scientists reversed the process. This suggests that by employing recombinant DNA technology, the nutritional content of many more food crops may be improved. This may be the remedy for malnutrition, given the anticipated increase in food demand. Other comparable instances are the greater protein content of soybeans or potatoes, which both have higher levels of amino acids and starch.These factors are anticipated to boost the agriculture biotech market size in the upcoming years.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/102adbf8e4b6bc07131c51c7819a752b The genes for antibiotic resistance are utilized to identify and track new desirable features when plants are bred with them. This method indicates that the gene transfer was effective. The introduction of these antibiotic-resistance genes in this method raises the possibility of the emergence of novel antibiotic-resistant bacteria that would be challenging to treat with current antibiotics. Due to this, the FDA now cautions food developers against utilizing this kind of gene, even if there is very little probability that it may end up in the DNA of bacteria. These factors are anticipated to hinder the agriculture biotech market in the upcoming years.A large group of plant protection chemicals or compounds originating from living things is known as "biologics." They frequently serve as environmentally safe substitutes for chemical agrochemicals but can be damaging to the environment. Insect pheromones, for instance, provide naturally occurring, non-toxic, and transient chemicals that can act as crop protectants. Furthermore, because pheromone-based crop protection is species-specific, it has no impact on unintended pests that could be crucial to the ecosystem. These factors are anticipated to boost the agriculture biotech market growth in the upcoming years.The global agriculture biotech market share is segmented based on type, technology, application, and region. By type, it is classified into hybrid seeds, transgenic crops, bio-pesticides, and bio-fertilizers. By technology, it is classified into genetic engineering, tissue culture, embryo rescue, somatic hybridization, molecular diagnostics, vaccine, and others. By application, it is classified into crop production, crop protection, chemical tolerance, disease resistance, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31389 By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than one-fourth of the global agriculture biotech market revenue. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include Europe and LAMEA.The key market players analyzed in the global agriculture biotech industry report include MITSUI & CO., LTD, KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA, Bayer AG, Corteva, Nufarm, Limagrain, Evogene Ltd., Valent BioSciences LLC., and Marrone Bio Innovations. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.Trending Reports:Agriculture Biologicals Testing Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/agriculture-biologicals-testing-market IOT in Agriculture Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/internet-of-things-iot-in-agriculture-market Liquid Fertilizers Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/liquid-fertilizers-market

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